Podcast: How Aprilia dominated the British MotoGP and why Ducati struggled

Aprilia dominated the MotoGP British Grand Prix, taking a clean sweep of pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as Ducati struggled to match it.

The 2026 MotoGP season resumed last weekend at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, with the championship finely poised after the summer break.

All eyes were on Aprilia to hold an advantage at the fast and flowing Northamptonshire venue, and it duly delivered.

The Italian brand topped practice with a new lap record, before smashing it again in qualifying with Jorge Martin. The championship leader then won the sprint, before Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez dominated the grand prix.

All four Aprilia riders have now won a grand prix in 2026, while the brand celebrated a 1-2-3 in both races.

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It was a result that’s seen Martin extend his championship lead, while Ducati has fallen back in the title chase after a bruising weekend.

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The Bologna-based manufacturer hasn’t gone as strongly at fast, flowing venues this season, with Ducati failing to reach the podium in either race at Silverstone.

Alex Marquez came close to third on Sunday, but couldn’t find a way through on a determined Marco Bezzecchi on the second of the factory team Aprilias.

It was an even worse weekend for Marc Marquez.

Having made huge inroads into the championship lead ahead of the summer break, his 18-point deficit has now grown to 40 points.

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Severe tyre wear in the sprint meant he only just held onto a point in ninth, while in the grand prix he could do no more than seventh.

Marquez’s physical condition is still far from 100%, and fast, right-handed tracks expose this weakness even further.

In the latest Crash MotoGP Podcast, Amy Reynolds is joined by Lewis Duncan and Peter McLaren to discuss the British Grand Prix weekend.

The team look at Aprilia’s form and why it excelled so much at Silverstone, while Ducati struggled.

They also discuss the event at Silverstone, after organisers announced a new two-year deal with MotoGP ahead of the weekend.

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While crowd figures were up slightly on last year, the team look at what has to happen next to help grow MotoGP’s profile in the UK.

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