Jack Miller: Silverstone MotoGP gap “shows the level we’re at right now”

Jack Miller says finishing 30 seconds from the Silverstone MotoGP winner reflects Yamaha’s present level.

“We tried to fight” - Jack Miller admits Yamaha MotoGP deficit at Silverstone
“We tried to fight” - Jack Miller admits Yamaha MotoGP deficit at Silverstone
© Tony Goldsmith

Jack Miller crossed the finish line in 13th place at the Silverstone MotoGP, 2.5 seconds behind leading Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.

That became 12th after Quartararo received a post-race penalty for a tyre sensor-related technical infringement.

However, Miller warned that the 30-second gap to winner reflected “the level we’re at right now”.

Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.
Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

“I gave my all today and unfortunately my all today was 13th position. It is what it is,” said the Australian.

“Fabio and I were riding together for most of the race, and I think that shows the level we‘re at right now.

“We tried to fight with the other guys, but you can only do that for a certain amount of time.

“At a certain point, the extra risk you have to take, whether it‘s braking harder or pushing more in the corners, starts to have an effect towards the second half of the race.

“That‘s something we need to work on.

“The track was a little bit more slippery today, whether because of the temperature or the Moto2 race, and with everyone running the medium rear tyre, it was a long and difficult race.

“Even though we were all managing the tyres carefully, the drop was still significant, especially over the final seven laps.”

Reflecting on the all-Aprilia podium sweep, led by Raul Fernandez, Jack Miller said: “The Aprilias seemed to manage the tyres very well again today.

“We‘ve seen them do that across different classes and different circuits, and especially this year they seem to have the whole package working very well when it comes to tyre conservation and management.”

Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.
Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi agreed that tyre degradation had prevented Miller from turning his qualifying speed into a stronger race result.

“The gap to the front is obviously not where we want to be. It was a difficult weekend overall, apart from Jack Miller, who set a great lap time and did a very good job to go directly into Q2," Borsoi said.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to achieve the result we probably deserved, mainly due to the tyre degradation we experienced.

“We need to work on improving the grip and make sure we can be more competitive throughout the entire race, rather than only in the opening laps or over a single lap.”

Team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu was promoted to 15th place and the final point following Quartararo’s penalty.

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Jack Miller
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Jack Miller: Silverstone MotoGP gap “shows the level we’re at right now”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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