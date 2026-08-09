Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has been penalised after his Yamaha failed to record valid front tyre-pressure data throughout the Silverstone MotoGP race.

Fabio Quartararo handed a 16-second penalty after the Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo handed a 16-second penalty after the Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo has been handed a 16-second post-race penalty following the Silverstone MotoGP.

The Frenchman has lost his 12th-place finish, as the top Yamaha rider, due to a technical infringement involving tyre-pressure data.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards explained that Quartararo’s tyre-pressure data “was not being transmitted correctly.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Upon completion of the race, the motorcycle was summoned to Technical Control for inspection.

“During the inspection, it was identified that the onboard receiver had not been correctly configured to receive the tyre pressure data from the front tyre sensor.

“The sensor ID had not been recorded in the receiver database resulting in no actual front tyre data being recording during the race.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

As a result, Quartararo received the same post-race penalty given to riders who have failed to meet the specified minimum tyre pressure.

“The use of Tyre Air Pressure Sensors (TAPS) on all wheels, front and rear, is mandatory in the MotoGP class, including logging of TAPS data at all times,” the Stewards explained.

“Following the Penalty Protocol - MotoGP Tyre Pressure issued to teams, the appropriate penalty in this case is 16 seconds penalty to be added to your race results.”

The penalty drops Quartararo - who retired from the lead of last year's British MotoGP - to 16th and last, meaning he leaves Silverstone without scoring a point.

Tags:

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Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
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Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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