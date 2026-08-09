Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.
Points updated after Fabio Quartararo was given a 16-second post-race penalty, costing the Yamaha rider his 12th-place finish in the Silverstone MotoGP.
Jorge Martin has pulled 31 points clear at the top of the MotoGP world championship after a runner-up finish to Raul Fernandez in Sunday's Silverstone race.
Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is now Martin's nearest rival after Ai Ogura crashed out with his first race error of the season.
Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez is fourth but slips 40 points from the top, after a tough tyre-saving weekend.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is now just one point behind the Spaniard.
Raul Fernandez's first grand prix win of the season moves the Trackhouse rider to within 56 points of Martin...
Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|240
|2
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|209
|(-31)
|3
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|203
|(-37)
|4
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|200
|(-40)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|199
|(-41)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|184
|(-56)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|163
|(-77)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-97)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|106
|(-134)
|10
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|86
|(-154)
|11
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-164)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|76
|(-164)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|72
|(-168)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|55
|(-185)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|54
|(-186)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|53
|(-187)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-206)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|29
|(-211)
|19
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|23
|(-217)
|20
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-219)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|14
|(-226)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-230)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-231)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-234)
|25
|N/A
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|3
|(-237)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie