Points updated after Fabio Quartararo was given a 16-second post-race penalty, costing the Yamaha rider his 12th-place finish in the Silverstone MotoGP.

Jorge Martin has pulled 31 points clear at the top of the MotoGP world championship after a runner-up finish to Raul Fernandez in Sunday's Silverstone race.

Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is now Martin's nearest rival after Ai Ogura crashed out with his first race error of the season.

Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez is fourth but slips 40 points from the top, after a tough tyre-saving weekend.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is now just one point behind the Spaniard.

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Race action, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez's first grand prix win of the season moves the Trackhouse rider to within 56 points of Martin...

Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 240 2 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 209 (-31) 3 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 203 (-37) 4 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 200 (-40) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 199 (-41) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 184 (-56) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 163 (-77) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-97) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 106 (-134) 10 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 86 (-154) 11 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-164) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 76 (-164) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 72 (-168) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 55 (-185) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 54 (-186) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 53 (-187) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-206) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 29 (-211) 19 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 23 (-217) 20 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 (-219) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 14 (-226) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-230) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-231) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-234) 25 N/A Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 3 (-237)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

