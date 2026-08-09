Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.

Jorge Martin leads the 2026 MotoGP world championship.
Jorge Martin leads the 2026 MotoGP world championship.
© Gold and Goose

Points updated after Fabio Quartararo was given a 16-second post-race penalty, costing the Yamaha rider his 12th-place finish in the Silverstone MotoGP.

Jorge Martin has pulled 31 points clear at the top of the MotoGP world championship after a runner-up finish to Raul Fernandez in Sunday's Silverstone race.

Martin's factory Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi is now Martin's nearest rival after Ai Ogura crashed out with his first race error of the season.

Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez is fourth but slips 40 points from the top, after a tough tyre-saving weekend.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio is now just one point behind the Spaniard.

Race action, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Race action, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Raul Fernandez's first grand prix win of the season moves the Trackhouse rider to within 56 points of Martin...

Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)240 
2^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)209(-31)
3˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)203(-37)
4=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)200(-40)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)199(-41)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)184(-56)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)163(-77)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-97)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)106(-134)
10=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)86(-154)
11=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-164)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)76(-164)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)72(-168)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)55(-185)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*54(-186)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)53(-187)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-206)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)29(-211)
19^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)23(-217)
20˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-219)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*14(-226)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-230)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-231)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-234)
25N/APol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)3(-237)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Ai Ogura
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Pedro Acosta
Fabio Quartararo
Silverstone: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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