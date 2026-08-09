2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results: Updated after penalty

Race results updated after a 16-second post-race penalty for Fabio Quartararo, which drops the Yamaha rider from 12th place to 16th and last:

Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP

Raul Fernandez dominates the 2026 British MotoGP, extending Silverstone’s run of different grand prix winners to twelve in a row.

The Trackhouse star made amends for his Sprint error by leading from start to finish, taking the chequered flag 2.5s clear of title leader Jorge Martin.

Martin’s exhausted team-mate Marco Bezzecchi held off late pressure from Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez to complete another all-Aprilia podium.

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Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

While fellow front row starters Martin and Ai Ogura ran wide when their rear ride-height devices remained locked-down at Turn 1, Fernandez snatched the holeshot and blasted into the distance.

The Spaniard was over four seconds clear of factory Aprilia duo Martin and Bezzecchi by the halfway stage, when team-mate Ogura crashed out of seventh with his first race mistake of the year.

After a big tyre drop on the soft in the Sprint, all riders ran the medium rear - again with the hard front - for the grand prix.

Fernandez’s searing early pace raised questions over whether he’d pay a high price later on.

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But he was able to safely manage his advantage over Sprint winner Martin to the chequered flag.

Behind the Bezzecchi-Alex Marquez battle, KTM’s Pedro Acosta, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and reigning champion Marc Marquez completed the top seven.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

Marc, who suffered a huge tyre drop and slipped to ninth in the Sprint, appeared focused on nursing his rear tyre in the grand prix, rather than trying to attack.

Joan Mir and Alex Rins tangled on the opening lap, leaving them both on the ground. No further action was taken by the FIM Stewards.

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Enea Bastianini, Iker Lecuona, Cal Crutchlow, Pecco Bagnaia and Ogura later crashed on their own.

The next round at Aragon takes place at the end of this month.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Updated Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 39m 45.93s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.538s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +3.393s 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +4.702s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +6.256s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +6.382s 7 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +9.550s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +22.288s 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +23.845s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +25.411s 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +26.301s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +29.458s 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +41.310s 14 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +41.492s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +42.379s 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +42.883s Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) DNF Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) DNF Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) DNF Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) DNF Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

*Rookie

Warm-up:

Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Tony Goldsmith

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After an Aprilia Sprint sweep, Alex Marquez puts Ducati back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

The Gresini rider, who finished as the top Desmosedici in fourth on Saturday, outpaced Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and brother Marc Marquez.

After the major soft rear-tyre drop - suffered most notably by the likes of factory Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia - in the Sprint, all riders except Marco Bezzecchi ran the medium rear tyre in warm-up.

Aprilia told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard that Bezzecchi, returning from collarbone and knee injuries at Sachsenring, used the soft simply to save energy this morning.

The Italian was fourth ahead of VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

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Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Aprilia's title leader and Sprint winner Jorge Martin and KTM’s Pedro Acosta completed the top ten.

The 20-lap British MotoGP starts at 1pm, between the Moto2 (11:15) and Moto3 (14:30) races.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'57.68s 4/5 339k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.073s 3/5 335k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.474s 4/5 334k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.541s 5/5 341k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.604s 5/5 332k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.121s 4/5 327k 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.179s 5/5 336k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.180s 4/5 324k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.218s 5/5 335k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.334s 3/5 338k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.374s 4/5 334k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.410s 4/4 336k 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.444s 4/5 333k 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.481s 3/5 327k 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.563s 4/5 332k 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.568s 3/5 332k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.778s 4/5 336k 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.991s 4/5 332k 19 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +2.046s 4/5 331k 20 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.129s 5/5 332k 21 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.365s 4/5 336k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.837s 4/5 326k 23 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.928s 3/5 331k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

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Best lap: Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 1m 56.160s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)

Where is the Aprilia so fast?

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Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings from fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura as the 2026 season restarts after the summer break.

Martin’s factory team-mate and former title leader Marco Bezzecchi is making his return to action after a collarbone fracture and knee injury in Germany.

However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the Silverstone round to undergo further treatment on his shoulder injury and is replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

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Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer remains absent due to a vertebra fracture at Assen, with his seat taken by Ducati WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona is making his second appearance for Gresini this season, after finishing seventh on his Ducati MotoGP debut at Balaton Park as an injury replacement for Alex Marquez.

This time Lecuona - who finally broke team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s unbeaten WorldSBK run at Donington Park - will be riding the satellite-spec GP25 rather than factory GP26.

Johann Zarco continues to be sidelined by knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May, with LCR replacement Cal Crutchlow competing in a home British Grand Prix for the first time since 2021.

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Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his latest wildcard appearance.