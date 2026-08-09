2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results: Updated after penalty

Revised race results from the 2026 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.

Raul Fernandez wins the Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez wins the Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Race results updated after a 16-second post-race penalty for Fabio Quartararo, which drops the Yamaha rider from 12th place to 16th and last:

Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP

Raul Fernandez dominates the 2026 British MotoGP, extending Silverstone’s run of different grand prix winners to twelve in a row.

The Trackhouse star made amends for his Sprint error by leading from start to finish, taking the chequered flag 2.5s clear of title leader Jorge Martin.

Martin’s exhausted team-mate Marco Bezzecchi held off late pressure from Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez to complete another all-Aprilia podium.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

While fellow front row starters Martin and Ai Ogura ran wide when their rear ride-height devices remained locked-down at Turn 1, Fernandez snatched the holeshot and blasted into the distance.

The Spaniard was over four seconds clear of factory Aprilia duo Martin and Bezzecchi by the halfway stage, when team-mate Ogura crashed out of seventh with his first race mistake of the year.

After a big tyre drop on the soft in the Sprint, all riders ran the medium rear - again with the hard front - for the grand prix.

Fernandez’s searing early pace raised questions over whether he’d pay a high price later on.

But he was able to safely manage his advantage over Sprint winner Martin to the chequered flag.

Behind the Bezzecchi-Alex Marquez battle, KTM’s Pedro Acosta, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and reigning champion Marc Marquez completed the top seven.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

Marc, who suffered a huge tyre drop and slipped to ninth in the Sprint, appeared focused on nursing his rear tyre in the grand prix, rather than trying to attack.

Joan Mir and Alex Rins tangled on the opening lap, leaving them both on the ground. No further action was taken by the FIM Stewards.

Enea Bastianini, Iker Lecuona, Cal Crutchlow, Pecco Bagnaia and Ogura later crashed on their own.

The next round at Aragon takes place at the end of this month.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Updated Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)39m 45.93s
2Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.538s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+3.393s
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+4.702s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+6.256s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+6.382s
7Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+9.550s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+22.288s
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+23.845s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+25.411s
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+26.301s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+29.458s
13Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+41.310s
14Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+41.492s
15Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+42.379s
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+42.883s
 Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)DNF
 Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)DNF
 Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

*Rookie

Warm-up:

Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

After an Aprilia Sprint sweep, Alex Marquez puts Ducati back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.

The Gresini rider, who finished as the top Desmosedici in fourth on Saturday, outpaced Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and brother Marc Marquez.

After the major soft rear-tyre drop - suffered most notably by the likes of factory Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia - in the Sprint, all riders except Marco Bezzecchi ran the medium rear tyre in warm-up.

Aprilia told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard that Bezzecchi, returning from collarbone and knee injuries at Sachsenring, used the soft simply to save energy this morning.

The Italian was fourth ahead of VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Aprilia's title leader and Sprint winner Jorge Martin and KTM’s Pedro Acosta completed the top ten.

The 20-lap British MotoGP starts at 1pm, between the Moto2 (11:15) and Moto3 (14:30) races.

2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'57.68s4/5339k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.073s3/5335k
3Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.474s4/5334k
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.541s5/5341k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.604s5/5332k
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.121s4/5327k
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.179s5/5336k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.180s4/5324k
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.218s5/5335k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.334s3/5338k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.374s4/5334k
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.410s4/4336k
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.444s4/5333k
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.481s3/5327k
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.563s4/5332k
16Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.568s3/5332k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.778s4/5336k
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.991s4/5332k
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+2.046s4/5331k
20Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.129s5/5332k
21Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.365s4/5336k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+2.837s4/5326k
23Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.928s3/5331k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 1m 56.160s (2026)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)

Where is the Aprilia so fast? 

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Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings from fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura as the 2026 season restarts after the summer break.

Martin’s factory team-mate and former title leader Marco Bezzecchi is making his return to action after a collarbone fracture and knee injury in Germany.

However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the Silverstone round to undergo further treatment on his shoulder injury and is replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pol Espargaro, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer remains absent due to a vertebra fracture at Assen, with his seat taken by Ducati WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona is making his second appearance for Gresini this season, after finishing seventh on his Ducati MotoGP debut at Balaton Park as an injury replacement for Alex Marquez.

This time Lecuona - who finally broke team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s unbeaten WorldSBK run at Donington Park - will be riding the satellite-spec GP25 rather than factory GP26.

Johann Zarco continues to be sidelined by knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May, with LCR replacement Cal Crutchlow competing in a home British Grand Prix for the first time since 2021.

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his latest wildcard appearance.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Ai Ogura
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Pedro Acosta
Fabio Quartararo
Cal Crutchlow
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results: Updated after penalty
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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