2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results: Updated after penalty
Revised race results from the 2026 British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 12 of 22.
Race results updated after a 16-second post-race penalty for Fabio Quartararo, which drops the Yamaha rider from 12th place to 16th and last:
Fabio Quartararo penalised for technical infringement at Silverstone MotoGP
Raul Fernandez dominates the 2026 British MotoGP, extending Silverstone’s run of different grand prix winners to twelve in a row.
The Trackhouse star made amends for his Sprint error by leading from start to finish, taking the chequered flag 2.5s clear of title leader Jorge Martin.
Martin’s exhausted team-mate Marco Bezzecchi held off late pressure from Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez to complete another all-Aprilia podium.
While fellow front row starters Martin and Ai Ogura ran wide when their rear ride-height devices remained locked-down at Turn 1, Fernandez snatched the holeshot and blasted into the distance.
The Spaniard was over four seconds clear of factory Aprilia duo Martin and Bezzecchi by the halfway stage, when team-mate Ogura crashed out of seventh with his first race mistake of the year.
After a big tyre drop on the soft in the Sprint, all riders ran the medium rear - again with the hard front - for the grand prix.
Fernandez’s searing early pace raised questions over whether he’d pay a high price later on.
But he was able to safely manage his advantage over Sprint winner Martin to the chequered flag.
Behind the Bezzecchi-Alex Marquez battle, KTM’s Pedro Acosta, VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio and reigning champion Marc Marquez completed the top seven.
Marc, who suffered a huge tyre drop and slipped to ninth in the Sprint, appeared focused on nursing his rear tyre in the grand prix, rather than trying to attack.
Joan Mir and Alex Rins tangled on the opening lap, leaving them both on the ground. No further action was taken by the FIM Stewards.
Enea Bastianini, Iker Lecuona, Cal Crutchlow, Pecco Bagnaia and Ogura later crashed on their own.
The next round at Aragon takes place at the end of this month.
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Updated Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|39m 45.93s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.538s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+3.393s
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+4.702s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+6.256s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+6.382s
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+9.550s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+22.288s
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+23.845s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+25.411s
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+26.301s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+29.458s
|13
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+41.310s
|14
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+41.492s
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+42.379s
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+42.883s
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|DNF
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|DNF
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|DNF
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
*Rookie
Warm-up:
After an Aprilia Sprint sweep, Alex Marquez puts Ducati back on top of the timesheets during warm-up for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
The Gresini rider, who finished as the top Desmosedici in fourth on Saturday, outpaced Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) and brother Marc Marquez.
After the major soft rear-tyre drop - suffered most notably by the likes of factory Ducati riders Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia - in the Sprint, all riders except Marco Bezzecchi ran the medium rear tyre in warm-up.
Aprilia told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard that Bezzecchi, returning from collarbone and knee injuries at Sachsenring, used the soft simply to save energy this morning.
The Italian was fourth ahead of VR46 riders Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Aprilia's title leader and Sprint winner Jorge Martin and KTM’s Pedro Acosta completed the top ten.
The 20-lap British MotoGP starts at 1pm, between the Moto2 (11:15) and Moto3 (14:30) races.
2026 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'57.68s
|4/5
|339k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.073s
|3/5
|335k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.474s
|4/5
|334k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.541s
|5/5
|341k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.604s
|5/5
|332k
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.121s
|4/5
|327k
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.179s
|5/5
|336k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.180s
|4/5
|324k
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.218s
|5/5
|335k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.334s
|3/5
|338k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.374s
|4/5
|334k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.410s
|4/4
|336k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.444s
|4/5
|333k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.481s
|3/5
|327k
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.563s
|4/5
|332k
|16
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.568s
|3/5
|332k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.778s
|4/5
|336k
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.991s
|4/5
|332k
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+2.046s
|4/5
|331k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.129s
|5/5
|332k
|21
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.365s
|4/5
|336k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+2.837s
|4/5
|326k
|23
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.928s
|3/5
|331k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin, Aprilia, 1m 56.160s (2026)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia, 1m 58.895s (2024)
Where is the Aprilia so fast?
Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings from fellow Aprilia rider Ai Ogura as the 2026 season restarts after the summer break.
Martin’s factory team-mate and former title leader Marco Bezzecchi is making his return to action after a collarbone fracture and knee injury in Germany.
However, Tech3’s Maverick Vinales has withdrawn from the Silverstone round to undergo further treatment on his shoulder injury and is replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer remains absent due to a vertebra fracture at Assen, with his seat taken by Ducati WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.
Lecuona is making his second appearance for Gresini this season, after finishing seventh on his Ducati MotoGP debut at Balaton Park as an injury replacement for Alex Marquez.
This time Lecuona - who finally broke team-mate Nicolo Bulega’s unbeaten WorldSBK run at Donington Park - will be riding the satellite-spec GP25 rather than factory GP26.
Johann Zarco continues to be sidelined by knee ligament injuries at Catalunya in May, with LCR replacement Cal Crutchlow competing in a home British Grand Prix for the first time since 2021.
Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez is making his latest wildcard appearance.