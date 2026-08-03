2026 Silverstone MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch this weekend’s 2026 Silverstone MotoGP round in Great Britain, including timings and schedule.

Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

This is how to watch the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP in Great Britain, round twelve of the world championship, which takes place from 7-9 August.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

After a three-weekend summer break since Sachsenring, Silverstone kicks off the second half of the 2026 season with the top five riders in the world championship standings covered by just 24 points.

Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura.
Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura.
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin is the rider to catch but is under pressure after taking just one podium from the past eight races. 

By contrast, Trackhouse star Ai Ogura has been propelled into second after being the top scorer over the previous three rounds.

But it’s Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez who many now see as the favourite, after closing from over 100 point behind after Mugello to just 18 adrift heading into Silverstone.

However, the British round was one of Marquez’s toughest events of last season, the Spaniard fighting tooth and nail to secure the final place on the podium behind Aprilia winner Marco Bezzecchi and LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco.

Bezzecchi returns having slipped from the title lead to fourth in the standings after a nightmare run, culminating in a fractured collarbone during qualifying in Germany. 

Zarco won’t be present due to his ongoing recovering from knee injuries, meaning LCR stand-in Cal Crutchlow will make a popular home Silverstone return for the first time since 2021.

Silverstone is one of the circuits where releasing holeshot devices has historically been tricky due to the fast first corner.

However, an early ban on front holeshot devices was introduced at Assen, followed by a new wider grid spacing last time at Sachsenring. 

Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

When is the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP?

The Silverstone MotoGP round runs from 7-9 August.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 7 August. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 8 August. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 9 August.

What are the start times for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP?

Friday 7 August:
11:45am (local) - MotoGP FP1
4:00pm (local) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 8 August:
11:10am (local) - MotoGP FP2
11:50am (local) - MotoGP Qualifying
4:00pm (local) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 9 August:
9:40am (local) - MotoGP Warm-up
1:00pm (local) - British MotoGP
 

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 Germany MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 Germany MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

How to watch the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Czech MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Ai Ogura
Fabio di Giannantonio
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Cal Crutchlow
Fabio Quartararo
Joan Mir
2026 Silverstone MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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