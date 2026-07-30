Aprilia MotoGP team gives Marco Bezzecchi injury update as he returns to riding

Aprilia has provided a fresh update on Marco Bezzecchi’s recovery from injury

Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
Marco Bezzecchi, Mugello 2026.
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia has provided a new update on Marco Bezzecchi following his collarbone injury at the MotoGP German Grand Prix, with the Italian able to ride again.

The erstwhile championship leader suffered a collarbone fracture in a crash during qualifying for the German Grand Prix ahead of the summer break.

The injury ruled him out of both races at the Sachsenring, with Marco Bezzecchi undergoing an operation soon after on his collarbone.

Marco Bezzecchi rides an RSV4 Aprilia at Misano
Marco Bezzecchi rides an RSV4 Aprilia at Misano
© Aprilia Racing

Aprilia has always been hopeful of Bezzecchi being able to return for the British Grand Prix after the summer break.

On Thursday evening, it provided a fresh update on the Italian, who has been able to ride an Aprilia RSV4 at Misano as he continues his rehabilitation.

The brief statement from Aprilia read: “Dear Media, yesterday [Wednesday 29 July] Marco Bezzecchi completed a session of four runs on his RSV4 at the Misano circuit.

“His rehabilitation programme is proceeding as planned.

“His next appointment is at Silverstone, where he will undergo a medical assessment with the MotoGP medical team.”

Bezzecchi’s injury came amid a turbulent end to the first half of the campaign.

Since winning the Italian Grand Prix in May, Bezzecchi has not scored any points on a Sunday.

He was wiped out of the Hungarian Grand Prix in a Turn 1 pile-up triggered by his team-mate Jorge Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

The Italian was then suspended from the Czech Grand Prix after striking a marshal following a crash in the sprint.

His return at the Dutch Grand Prix ended in disaster when he crashed out of the main race early on, before suffering a collarbone injury in qualifying in Germany.

From leading the championship, Bezzecchi has now fallen to fourth in the standings, 22 points down on team-mate Jorge Martin.

As well as surgery on the collarbone, Bezzecchi also had a procedure to clean a wound in his knee from the Sachsenring crash.

Bezzecchi and Aprilia will be hoping the Italian receives the all-clear to race at Silverstone, having won the British Grand Prix last year.

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia MotoGP team gives Marco Bezzecchi injury update as he returns to riding
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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