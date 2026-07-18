Marco Bezzecchi undergoes “routine procedure” after German MotoGP crash

Marco Bezzecchi has undergone a procedure to clean his knee after crashing at the German MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Following his crash at the German MotoGP last weekend (10–12 July), Marco Bezzecchi has undergone a procedure to clean his knee.

Bezzecchi sustained multiple injuries in his Q2 crash at the Sachsenring, including a fractured collarbone on which the Italian had surgery the following day.

There was also a wound in Bezzecchi’s knee, which has been the focus of his latest procedure.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia says that the Italian has been able to return home after the procedure and is focused on returning at the British MotoGP on 7–9 August.

“[Marco Bezzecchi] underwent a routine procedure this morning to clean the wound on his left knee, an injury sustained during his crash at Sachsenring,” reads a statement from Aprilia Racing.

“Bezzecchi has already returned home and will continue his rehabilitation ahead of the Silverstone GP.”

Bezzecchi’s Sachsenring crash means he hasn’t finished a Sunday race since he won at Mugello in May. His only points in the last four grands prix have come from Sprints, only two of which he’s finished, amassing 13 points in the last four Saturday races.

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

Bezzecchi’s slump has seen him drop from the top of the championship to fourth and 22 points behind his team-mate Jorge Martin.

The Italian is now also four points behind Marc Marquez, who was 102 points behind him after the Italian Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix of 2025 saw Bezzecchi take his first victory with Aprilia, the first of three he took last season. Bezzecchi’s final two wins of 2025 were the start of a five-race win streak that concluded at the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix where Alex Marquez won.

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Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Marco Bezzecchi undergoes “routine procedure” after German MotoGP crash
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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