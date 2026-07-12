Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP title lead despite a subdued fifth place in Sunday's Sachsenring MotoGP.

But there's a big change behind the factory Aprilia rider, with Trackhouse star Ai Ogura now in second place and Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez - who was over 100 points adrift after Mugello - up to third after a perfect double in Germany.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Former world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who missed both German races after breaking his collarbone in qualifying, slides to fourth.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio also lost ground, from third to fifth, after suffering his first grand prix DNF of the season...

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Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 208 2 ^2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 194 (-14) 3 ^2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 190 (-18) 4 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 186 (-22) 5 ˅2 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 184 (-24) 6 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 159 (-49) 7 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 148 (-60) 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 143 (-65) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 87 (-121) 10 ^1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 79 (-129) 11 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 76 (-132) 12 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 76 (-132) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 64 (-144) 14 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 55 (-153) 15 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 48 (-160) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 46 (-162) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-174) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 26 (-182) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 21 (-187) 20 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 (-189) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 12 (-196) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 10 (-198) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-199) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 5 (-203)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

