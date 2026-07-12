Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP title lead despite a subdued fifth place in Sunday's Sachsenring MotoGP.

But there's a big change behind the factory Aprilia rider, with Trackhouse star Ai Ogura now in second place and  Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez - who was over 100 points adrift after Mugello - up to third after a perfect double in Germany.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Former world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who missed both German races after breaking his collarbone in qualifying, slides to fourth.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio also lost ground, from third to fifth, after suffering his first grand prix DNF of the season...

Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)208 
2^2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)194(-14)
3^2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)190(-18)
4˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)186(-22)
5˅2Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)184(-24)
6=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)159(-49)
7=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)148(-60)
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)143(-65)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)87(-121)
10^1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)79(-129)
11˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)76(-132)
12=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)76(-132)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)64(-144)
14=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)55(-153)
15=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*48(-160)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)46(-162)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-174)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)26(-182)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)21(-187)
20=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)19(-189)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*12(-196)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)10(-198)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-199)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)5(-203)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Fabio di Giannantonio
Ai Ogura
Raul Fernandez
Pedro Acosta
Francesco Bagnaia
Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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