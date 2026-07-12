Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's German Grand Prix at Sachsenring, round 11 of 22.
Jorge Martin extends his MotoGP title lead despite a subdued fifth place in Sunday's Sachsenring MotoGP.
But there's a big change behind the factory Aprilia rider, with Trackhouse star Ai Ogura now in second place and Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez - who was over 100 points adrift after Mugello - up to third after a perfect double in Germany.
Former world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who missed both German races after breaking his collarbone in qualifying, slides to fourth.
VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio also lost ground, from third to fifth, after suffering his first grand prix DNF of the season...
Sachsenring: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|208
|2
|^2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|194
|(-14)
|3
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|190
|(-18)
|4
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|186
|(-22)
|5
|˅2
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|184
|(-24)
|6
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|159
|(-49)
|7
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|148
|(-60)
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|143
|(-65)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|87
|(-121)
|10
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|79
|(-129)
|11
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|76
|(-132)
|12
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|76
|(-132)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|64
|(-144)
|14
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|55
|(-153)
|15
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|48
|(-160)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|46
|(-162)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-174)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|26
|(-182)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|21
|(-187)
|20
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|(-189)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-196)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|10
|(-198)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-199)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|5
|(-203)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie