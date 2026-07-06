2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, Germany: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch this weekend’s 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP round in Germany, including timings and schedule.

Start, 2025 German MotoGP.
Start, 2025 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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This is how to watch the 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP in Germany, round eleven of the world championship, which takes place from 10-12 July.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

There’s a change at the top of the MotoGP standings heading into Sachsenring, the final event before the summer break, with Jorge Martin re-taking the advantage from Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi at Assen.

Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Ogura, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

But both factory RS-GP riders were outshone by Trackhouse Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, who finished one-two in the both Dutch races, including a debut victory for Ogura in the grand prix.

While Martin completed the podium in third, Bezzecchi was sent for hospital checks after a fast early fall marked his fourth non-score in five races.

Martin is now seven points clear of the Italian but with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio now only 16 behind while Ogura also has a mathematical chance to lead the world championship standings on Sunday evening.

After an ‘anonymous’ weekend in Assen, all eyes will be on Marc Marquez in Germany, as the reigning champion returns to his most successful track aiming to cut a 40-point deficit.

Fernandez, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Marquez’s Ducati Lenovo team-mate Pecco Bagnaia complete a title top eight covered by 63 points.

Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2025 German MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

After an early ban was introduced on front holeshot devices last time at Assen, Sachsenring will be the first event to feature the new grid format with wider spacing between each row.

When is the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring?

The German MotoGP at Sachsenring runs from 10-12 July.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 10 July. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 11 July. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 12 July.

What are the start times for the 2026 German MotoGP at Sachsenring?

Friday 10 July:
10:45am (local) / 9:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 11 July:
10:10am (local) / 9:10pm (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 9:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 2:00pm (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 12 July:
9:40am (local) / 8:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up
2:00pm (local) / 1:00pm (UK) - German MotoGP

How to watch the 2026 German MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 German MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Czech MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.

2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, Germany: Start times and how to watch
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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