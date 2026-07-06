Alex Marquez joins factory KTM team for MotoGP 2027

Alex Marquez has been officially confirmed as joining the factory KTM team for the 2027 MotoGP season.

The reigning title runner-up will return to factory status for the first time since his rookie 2020 campaign with Repsol Honda after signing a multi-year deal with the Austrian manufacturer.

Marquez is expected to be joined by fellow Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46) in an all-new Red Bull KTM line-up.

Update: Fabio di Giannantonio's KTM deal has now been confirmed.

Aki Ajo, Alex Marquez, Pit Beirer, Jens Hainbach. KTM 2027. © KTM Media

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"Exceptional talent"

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer said: “We are extremely proud and happy to have secured an exceptional talent like Alex Marquez - the 2025 World Championship runner-up - for our project.

"Alex brings not only outstanding skill and race intelligence but also determination and a winning mindset that perfectly matches our DNA.

“Together we share a clear objective: to take the KTM RC16 to the next level and fight at the very front of MotoGP.”

Alex Marquez, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP Sprint. © Gold and Goose

Currently competing in his fourth season at Gresini, Marquez was upgraded to factory-bike status after last year's heroics and took Ducati's first grand prix win of 2026 in front of his home fans at Jerez.

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He later added a Sprint victory in Catalunya, before suffering collarbone and vertebra injuries during a massive accident involving KTM's Pedro Acosta in the grand prix.

After missing three rounds, Marquez finished fifth in his comeback at Assen and heads into this weekend's German round holding ninth in the world championship.

Acosta has already been confirmed as a factory Ducati rider for 2027, alongside Alex's brother Marc, while Acosta's team-mate Brad Binder is also expected to depart KTM.

Gresini, meanwhile, recently confirmed its all-new 2027 line-up of Joan Mir and Dani Holgado.

KTM took a Sprint victory with Acosta in the Buriram season opener, but hasn't won a grand prix since Miguel Oliveira in 2022.

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The Austrian factory was the first to debut an 850cc prototype last December, which continues to be developed by star test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro.

Marquez's deal means he becomes the twelfth rider on next year's grid, while all five MotoGP manufacturers now have at least one rider officially confirmed: The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up so far .