Alex Marquez was ready to “stop” in Assen MotoGP before late chaos

Alex Marquez says he was ready to retire from the Assen MotoGP race before gaining positions at the end.

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Alex Marquez says he was preparing to “stop” before gaining places late on in the Assen MotoGP race.

Marquez arrived at Assen hoping just to finish the weekend after pulling out of the Czechia race last weekend (19–21 June) after qualifying, having tried there to make his return from the injuries he sustained in Catalunya.

However, he was dealt a further blow in Practice on Friday afternoon, crashing at turn four and sustaining some heavy abrasions on his left arm in particular.

Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

Marquez went on to finish 13th in the Sprint, but on Sunday he was much more competitive, riding just behind the battle involving Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, and Francesco Bagnaia for much of the race.

Acosta and Bagnaia would both retire with their own issues, after which Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio found themselves battling reigning champion Marc Marquez.

A misjudged overtake from Di Giannantonio on Marc Marquez at the final chicane ended up giving Alex Marquez two positions. Di Giannantonio would come back for one of those in the last couple of laps, but it was this late gain that convinced the Gresini Racing rider to finish the race.

“I mean, the first thing is that I finished the race, that also was my first goal, to finish the race and to complete the 26 laps, which for me was quite tough,” Marquez said.

“I wasn't expecting to finish the 26 laps. I said ‘Maybe I'll make more than a sprint and, depending on where I am, I will stop’. 

“But then I was feeling better, I tried to survive all the race, trying to not overheat the rear tyre that I was with the soft [compound], and trying to manage a lot. 

“The slipstream from all that group that I had in front helped me a lot to not overheat the rear tyre and to be really calm. 

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Later on, I was really lucky that there were some guys crashed or with technical problems and all that, and I recovered a lot of positions. 

“Much better, the rhythm and everything, than we were expecting. 

“But it's true that then, towards the end, I said ‘Okay, I'll stop’. But then I saw the position and said ‘Okay, I'll just try to finish the race’.”

Marquez added that the race became harder after Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez dropped behind him because he lost the visual reference he’d had for the whole race to that point.

“That didn't help me because, behind, I was really comfortable with that group,” he explained.

“Then when I was alone again, I said ‘Where are the references?’ 

“I was not able to save more rear tyre and being in the slipstream in the fast part. 

“But anyway, I was able to finish. I was not able to defend Diggia [Fabio Di Giannantonio] in the last lap because I was finished, physically, but that's okay.”

Alex Marquez was ready to “stop” in Assen MotoGP before late chaos
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

More News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati to part ways for 2027 MotoGP season
24/06/26
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains Brno MotoGP withdrawal decision, big win of his comeback
20/06/26
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2026 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez out of Brno MotoGP
20/06/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “tired” but exceeding expectations in MotoGP injury return
19/06/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Czech MotoGP, Brno - Friday Practice Results
19/06/26
Ai Ogura, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “remembers everything” from Catalunya MotoGP crash “we need to accept it”
18/06/26
Alex Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez was ready to “stop” in Assen MotoGP before late chaos
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Impossible”: Toprak Razgatlioglu explains cause of Assen MotoGP retirement
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Simply too fast” - Aprilia verdict on Marco Bezzecchi’s Assen MotoGP crash
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi hospitalised after huge Assen MotoGP crash, escapes injury
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘I forgot the rules’ - Di Giannantonio on Assen MotoGP penalty in Marc Marquez battle
3h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
"Too difficult to think about continuing" - Pecco Bagnaia explains Assen MotoGP retirement
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
"It’s crazy": Jorge Martin takes MotoGP points lead with "room to improve"
4h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez’s MotoGP future “in a better position” after “almost perfect” Assen
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘I escaped without injuries’ - Marc Marquez survives Assen MotoGP round
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura explains "scary" ride height issue that almost cost him Assen MotoGP win
5h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Dutch MotoGP