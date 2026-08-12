Sylvain Guintoli to sell beloved bike in aid of late son Luca's charity foundation

Sylvain Guintoli is set to auction off a Sega Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired custom motorcycle in support of his late son

Sylvain Guintoli will sell the motorcycle in aid of his son's foundation. Credit: Bonhams.
Sylvain Guintoli will sell the motorcycle in aid of his son's foundation. Credit: Bonhams.

Sylvain Guintoli has decided to put his 2000 Bourget custom ‘Dark Rider’ motorcycle up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Luca Guintoli charity foundation. 

The former WorldSBK and Endurance world champion, and current TNT Sports MotoGP co-presenter, founded the charity after his late son, Luca, tragically passed away at the age of six last summer, after battling cancer for nearly an entire year. 

The motorcycle is a Bourget's Bike Works custom build which was created as a one-off model designed by Sega.

Sega Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired motorcycle. Credit: Bonhams.
Sega Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired motorcycle. Credit: Bonhams.

The bike was also created in conjunction with Oil Sweat & Gears and Atmospherics SFX. 

According to the auction listing from Bonhams, the ‘Dark Rider’ motorcycle was inspired by Shadow the Hedgehog from Sega's iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Sonic the Hedgehog was known to be a favourite character of Guintoli’s son, which ultimately served as inspiration for Guintoli to run the 2026 London Marathon in a full one-piece leather suit featuring a Sonic the Hedgehog design. 

Guintoli raised over £150,000 for the PASIC (Parents' Association for Seriously Ill Children) charity, which provides help and support to families whose children are fighting cancer. Guintoli ran the marathon alongside his daughters Alicia and Layla. 

This motorcycle is special for various reasons, and it also represents “the first time a piece of Sega memorabilia, coming directly from the company, has been offered for sale at auction”, according to the listing.

The black and red 'Dark Rider' motorcycle heading for auction. Credit: Bonhams.
The black and red 'Dark Rider' motorcycle heading for auction. Credit: Bonhams.

The Bourget motorcycle uses a 1,750cc S&S Super Stock engine equipped with Edelbrock cylinder heads, and a six-speed gearbox. 

The bike is currently being offered as a display model only, therefore it will need to be re-commissioned by its new owner should they wish to ride it on the road. 

The motorcycle is expected to sell for a total of around £10,000 to £15,000, and it will officially go up for sale during the Autumn Stafford Sale - The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show, on October 11.

Tags:

Sylvain Guintoli
MotoGP

Related Articles

MotoGP Feature
Sylvain Guintoli: Marco Bezzecchi “tremendous” as Aprilia changed its MotoGP “DNA” - Exclusive
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing.
MotoGP Feature
850cc MotoGP: “Maybe an Inline4 would not be a bad idea!” - Exclusive
Start, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Sylvain Guintoli: “The Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP story has been hard to watch” - Exclusive
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli enters 2026 London Marathon in memory of Luca - wearing leathers!
Sylvain Guintoli training to run the 2026 London Marathon, in his leathers!
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli’s 2026 plans: Retire? “It’s the best job in the world!”
Sylvain Guintoli (Pic: BMW Motorrad Motorsport).
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli names Moto2 rider "perfect" for MotoGP - he has two big offers
Diogo Moreiera, 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Maybe it’s my style” - Iker Lecuona’s Michelin feel bodes well for WorldSBK 2027
38s ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals “no control over my right arm” in Silverstone MotoGP
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering F1-style budget cap, confirms Carlos Ezpeleta
2h ago
Jorge Martin leads 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta gives verdict on revised MotoGP radio earplug design
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli to sell beloved bike in aid of late son Luca's charity foundation
4h ago
Sylvain Guintoli 'Dark Rider' custom motorcycle. Credit: Bonhams.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Trackhouse: The next American MotoGP champion is probably three years old now
5h ago
Nicky Hayden, world champion, 2006 Valencia MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I got asked if I wanted to buy the club” - Cal Crutchlow on Coventry City
6h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Yamaha test rider explains how “confusing” MotoGP wildcards help 850cc development
6h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
New MotoGP season launch location announced for 2027
11/08/26
2026 MotoGP season
MotoGP News
MotoGP considering major rider market rule change
11/08/26
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix