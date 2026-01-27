Sylvain Guintoli has praised Marco Bezzecchi for delivering a “tremendous” 2025 MotoGP campaign, while crediting Aprilia for fundamentally changing the performance DNA of its RS-GP.

Aprilia entered last season with an all-new rider line-up of Marco Bezzecchi and reigning world champion Jorge Martin, plus a new technical director in Fabiano Sterlacchini.

But when Martin was sidelined by injury from the opening day of pre-season testing, the development burden fell squarely on Bezzecchi, a rider who had never previously raced factory-spec machinery, let alone led the evolution of a MotoGP project.

On paper, the odds were stacked against both rider and manufacturer. However, steady early-season work laid the foundations for a breakthrough at the Jerez post-race test.

“From the Jerez test, we understood two or three things that really helped us. When I went back home after the test, I said, ‘yeah, it's possible’,” Bezzecchi told Crash.net.

While the details remain undisclosed, former grand prix rider and WorldSBK champion Guintoli - a MotoGP pundit for TNT Sports alongside his own EWC commitments - highlighted a clear shift in the character of the RS-GP.

“Bez and the whole team have done a tremendous job,” Guintoli told Crash.net.

“What was most impressive, I think, is that Aprilia had this tendency for many years to be a strong package at flowing tracks - like Silverstone, Assen, Barcelona.

“So it almost felt like we knew what was going to happen [in 2025]: They’d be super-efficient on tracks like that, but then struggle on hard-braking stop-and-go layouts. And whenever Michelin would bring the harder carcass for the heat.

“That’s sort of been in the DNA of their bike or package for many years. But this year, they changed that. And together with Bez, they've really managed to shine.

"It's been great to see - I always like that kind of story in racing.”

Bezzecchi delivered Aprilia’s strongest MotoGP season to date with six wins (three Grands Prix and three Sprints) and third place in the world championship. Aprilia were second to Ducati in the constructors’.

“They're great guys,” added Guintoli, who won the 2014 WorldSBK title with Aprilia. “Most of the team are still the same people I worked with ten years ago. It's nice to see them doing well.”

The only blot on Bezzecchi’s season came at Mandalika, where contact with Marc Marquez forced the newly crowned champion out of the remaining rounds with shoulder injuries.

“The crash in Mandalika was unfortunate, but sometimes mistakes happen in close racing, and that's all it was,” Guintoli said.

“But it doesn't take away the fact that Aprilia have done a great season and turned their package into a championship contender. So that must be really exciting for them.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP.



Asked if he thinks Marquez could still have won the title if he had been on an RS-GP last year, Guintoli was keen to focus on Bezzecchi’s achievements.

“I think it's important not to take away from the work done by Bezzecchi,” replied Guintoli.

“I think Bezzecchi has done tremendously in his first season as a factory rider and starting alongside the reigning world champion, Jorge Martin.

“Aprilia has always said they treat both riders in the same way but still, in terms of status, if your team-mate is the world champion, you start as number two.

“And Bez took his time, he did all the groundwork and made that package work for him.

“Bez did a brilliant 2023 season at VR46, then struggled with the front end of the GP23 Ducati, but now he's helped create a package that clearly he's at home on.”

