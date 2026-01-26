Brazilian MotoGP announces title sponsor, initial capacity “sold out”

In a further sign that MotoGP expects next month’s Brazilian return to go ahead as planned, Estrella Galicia 0,0 has been announced as title sponsor of the event.

The Autódromo Internacional de Goiânia – Ayrton Senna has undergone major upgrades ahead of MotoGP's first visit to Brazil since 2004.

While the circuit is still awaiting final FIM homologation, a large-scale test is scheduled for late February, featuring multiple motorcycle categories and overseen by officials and marshals from the Brazilian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The announcement of a title sponsor strongly suggests confidence from MotoGP rights holder Dorna that approval will be granted.

“It’s fantastic news for us to welcome Estrella Galicia 0,0 as title sponsor for the Brazilian Grand Prix,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“Brazil has already sold out its initial capacity, and this title sponsorship from Estrella Galicia 0,0 is sure to prove an incredible asset as we return to the country for the first time in more than two decades.”

The 2026 Brazilian MotoGP is scheduled as round two of the world championship, taking place from March 20–22.

Boosting local interest is the presence of Brazil’s reigning Moto2 world champion Diogo Moreira, who will make his MotoGP debut this season with Honda LCR.

VR46's Franco Morbidelli also has family in the South American country, with his mother from Brazil.