Brazil MotoGP track set for test event in February

MotoGP’s Brazilian Grand Prix venue in Goiania is set to host a test event in February as part of the homologation process, amid uncertainty over the track's readiness.

The championship has long had plans to return to Brazil, having last visited the country in 2004 with the Rio Grand Prix.

MotoGP is due to race at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania on 20-22 March, which replaces the Argentina Grand Prix as the second round of the 2026 season.

However, there are still doubts about the event going ahead, amid extensive work needing to be done to the circuit and its facilities.

The Ayrton Senna circuit, which hosted MotoGP in the 1980s, has been completely repaved, while extensive work has been done to the trackside furniture, as well as the pit and paddock infrastructure.

In early January, an FIM representative said there was “no cause for concern” about the Brazilian Grand Prix going ahead as planned.

Track changes receive nod of approval as work continues

According to local media outlet Grandpremio portal, the circuit work is 84% complete, following delays due to requests from the FIM and Dorna.

The FIM carried out an inspection last week, with the Goias State Secretariat for Sports and Leisure (SEEL) stating in a press release that the work being done had received a positive response.

"The FIM delegation toured various points of the Autodrome, inspecting both the interventions on the tracks, such as the kerbs and run-off areas, and the structural ones, such as the expansion of the pit area and the adjustments to the paddock, medical centre and race direction area," SEEL stated.

"The entity approved the structural adjustments made by the Government of Goias for the MotoGP Goias Grand Prix, which will be held between 20 March and 22 March."

MotoGP staged an event at the Goiania circuit last year following the Argentina Grand Prix.

SEEL has also given details of a test event scheduled for 28 February to 1 March, where it is hoped the circuit will be given full homologation.

The test event will feature races for 300cc, 600cc and 1000cc machinery and will be held behind closed doors, with races of various lengths being staged.

The event will also be overseen by much of the official staff and marshals who will help operate the grand prix. Some of these officials and marshals will be brought over from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Should the race go ahead in 2026, Brazilian fans will have a rider to cheer on in the premier class, as Diogo Moreira makes his MotoGP debut this year with LCR Honda.

Moreira made history last year by becoming the first Brazilian rider to win a world championship, following his Moto2 title success.

VR46 Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli also has a strong Brazilian heritage.