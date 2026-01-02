FIM insists “no cause for concern” as Brazil MotoGP faces uncertainty

A representative from the FIM, MotoGP’s governing body, insists there is “no cause for concern” as Brazil’s return to the calendar faces hurdles amid ongoing track works.

MotoGP is set to return to Brazil for the first time in over 20 years in March at the Ayrton Senna circuit in Goiania.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is due to be the second round of the 2026 season and is pencilled in for the weekend of 20-222 March.

A former host of the MotoGP World Championship in the late 1980s, the circuit has fallen below standards in its absence.

As such, a major renovation project has been underway in recent months to get the circuit ready in time to host MotoGP’s return.

The circuit asphalt itself is being relaid, while work needs to be done to the paddock area, including the widening of the pit-entry and improvements to the medical centre.

But with these works still ongoing, and with little time left before the circuit has to be ready, there are fears MotoGP may have to delay Brazil’s return.

However, the FIM’s Paul Duprac has told GrandePremio.com, that the work is going to plan and the Brazil weekend will go ahead.

“The deadline is close and the teams on site are working tirelessly to finish on time,” Duprac, the FIM’s track commission sporting director, said.

“We have an FIM delegate who is closely following the progress of the work.

“Every week, we receive videos and photos informing us of the progress.

“The latest video showed us that the first layers of asphalt have been laid and, in addition, the access roads have been prepared, and most barriers have been installed.

“For now, there is no cause for concern. The Brazilian GP weekend will take place as planned.”

In recent years, numerous MotoGP events at circuits have had to be postponed or cancelled entirely due to issues with track works.

Hungary’s MotoGP return was delayed from 2024 by a year because the circuit wasn’t ready, while races in Kazakhstan and Finland never got off the ground due to track construction issues.

