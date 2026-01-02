The Valentino Rossi MotoGP records Marc Marquez can break in 2026

Marc Marquez will start the 2026 MotoGP season as hot favourite to win the title, following his domination of the 2025 campaign with Ducati.

Winning 11 grands prix and 14 sprints, the 32-year-old won a seventh premier class world title and ninth overall.

It came six years after his last in 2019 and five years on from the serious right arm injury he suffered at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez now sits level with Valentino Rossi on title wins, with the pair both winning seven in MotoGP, one in Moto2/250cc and one in 125cc.

Ironically, it’s an achievement for Marquez that came exactly 10 years on from his bitter falling out with Rossi in the final races of the 2015 season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Only Giacomo Agostini has more premier class world titles than Rossi and Marquez now, with eight for the Italian legend.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

The Rossi records at risk in 2026

Coming into the new season, Marquez could jump Rossi in several statistics.

Across all classes, Rossi has 115 grands prix victories, while Marquez sits on 99. He can match that in 2026, though he would need to win 16 of the 22 rounds.

In the premier class alone, Rossi leads the way with 89, while Marquez sits second in the table on 73.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Again, Marquez could match that in 2026 with 16 wins and beat him with 17.

A second world title with Ducati this year would see Marquez become the oldest back-to-back champion in MotoGP, which is a record held by Rossi.

Rossi won the 2008 and 2009 titles at 29 and 30 years old. Marquez is already the oldest MotoGP champion at 32.

Less significant is the record for fastest laps, which Rossi leads 76 to 72 over Marquez.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2009 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Rossi records that can’t be broken in 2026

Whatever happens this season, Rossi will still hold the advantage in podiums over Marquez.

In all classes, Rossi has 235 compared to 165 for Marquez. That’s a gulf of 71 and one that will remain uncatchable for the next few years.

The same goes for podiums in the premier class, with Rossi standing on 199 and Marquez 126.