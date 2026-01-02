Toprak Razgatlioglu labelled ‘Casey Stoner 2.0’ ahead of MotoGP debut

Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has been compared to double MotoGP champion Casey Stoner ahead of his premier class step with Pramac.

The Turkish superstar will make his long-awaited MotoGP debut in 2026 with the Pramac Yamaha squad, after signing a deal in the summer of last year.

Toprak Razgatlioglu comes to MotoGP off the back of his third World Superbike title, with his experience in the series set to be used to help Yamaha gain a better understanding of Pirelli tyres for 2027.

He impressed during his public test debut in Valencia last November, though expectations for the coming season have been tempered.

Danilo Petrucci’s manager Alberto Vergani told GPOne: “He is fully aware of what lies ahead of him, the difficulties he will encounter and how to handle them, considering his riding guile.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“As Marco Melandri also claimed, Toprak is endowed with a monstrous talent, which Mother Nature has given him.”

Vergani went on to talk about how Razgatlioglu reminds him of 2007 and 2011 MotoGP champion Casey Stoner, branding him a “Stoner 2”.

“Casey Stoner once told me: when you have one bike, think only about that and how to ride it the best you can, because the moment you look at the other ones, you lose energy.

“That’s where Toprak comes in. He said to me in Valencia: This year, I went off track because of the chassis [on the BMW].

“The moment I stopped complaining and focused only on riding and what I could do with the BMW, I solved my problems.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Hearing these words from him reminded me of Casey: for me, Razgatlioglu is a Stoner 2 - Revenge.”

Razgatlioglu will join Jack Miller at Pramac next season.

He will make his first appearance in official team colours on 13 January in Italy during Pramac's 2026 season launch event.