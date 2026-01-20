Michelin MotoGP test tyres reduced ahead of Pirelli transition

The number of Michelin private testing tyres available to each MotoGP manufacturer will be drastically reduced in 2026, as the premier class begins its transition to Pirelli for the new 850cc era.

The MotoGP test tyre allocation is used to control the rate of bike development and is governed by the concessions ranking system.

However, with all manufacturers - Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha - increasingly focused on building new 2027-spec 850cc machines with Pirelli tyres, 1000cc/Michelin development will be phased out during the year.

As such, the revised 2026 Michelin private testing allocation is as follows:

Rank A (Ducati): 75 tyres (down from 170) - test riders only.

Rank B: 84 tyres (down from 190) - test riders only (no current manufacturer).

Rank C (Aprilia, KTM, Honda): 93 tyres (down from 220) - test riders only.

Rank D (Yamaha): 115 tyres (down from 260) - test riders or contracted race riders.

In terms of official testing, the final post-race test using Michelin rubber is expected to take place at Barcelona, the day after the Catalan Grand Prix in mid-May.

All subsequent official tests are then expected to be run on Pirelli tyres.