Tech3 MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says he is “realising” that his level as a rider is not as high as he thought it was, based on his work with three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo.

The 10-time grand prix winner announced late last year that he had signed Jorge Lorenzo as his rider coach for the 2026 season.

The partnership has already seen three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo pushing Maverick Vinales hard in all aspects of his off-season training.

In a new YouTube series posted on Lorenzo’s channel, Vinales spoke about the realisation he has made since working with the former Yamaha, Ducati and Honda rider.

“I thought I already had a pretty high level, but I’m realising that’s not the case yet,” Vinales, entering his 12th season in MotoGP in 2026, said.

“In this case, Jorge is at a much higher level. I was very surprised by both his obsession and his discipline in achieving a goal.

“If you really want your goal, you have to fight for it. That’s what I’m doing now: there’s no other way than to go all-in, give 100%, and work on every single detail.”

Lorenzo caused a stir late last year when he said riders with "less talent" than Vinales had fought for titles.

Vinales proved to be KTM’s leading light in the first half of last year, with the brand’s motorsport boss noting that this ultimately led to Acosta’s step in the second part of the campaign.

In the same YouTube video, Lorenzo once again heaped praise on Vinales’ skills.

“He’s a person with a natural talent for adapting quickly to situations and understanding every bike very quickly,” Lorenzo said.

“He immediately grasps the concepts you explain to him; there’s no need to repeat them twice.”

On his work with Vinales, Lorenzo added: “What I try to convey is that everything we do, every minute of work during the day, whether seven, eight, nine hours, must have a reason, a purpose, and an objective.

“Everything we do, in the gym and outside, like on the track, must be done for a reason.

“Everything that can be measured, improved, or done better must be taken care of down to the smallest detail.”

KTM will officially launch its 2026 season on Tuesday 27 January, with an online reveal of the livery its four bikes will race with this year.