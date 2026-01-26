The specific reason one Ducati star isn’t worried about bike hopping in 2026

Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega says he isn’t worried about swapping between World Superbike and MotoGP machinery in 2026 due to them both being run on Pirelli rubber.

The Italian will continue in World Superbikes this season with Ducati’s factory team, having narrowly missed out on the title last year to BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With Razgatlioglu coming to MotoGP in 2026, Nicolo Bulega is the overwhelming favourite to be champion on the Panigale V4.

But Bulega will have some MotoGP involvement in 2026, as he takes on a testing role with Ducati as part of the development of the new 850cc 2027 bike.

Why swapping between a Panigale and a Desmosedici won’t be an issue for Bulega

Bulega made his MotoGP debut last year with Ducati, contesting the final two rounds of the campaign in place of the injured Marc Marquez.

He scored points in both the Portuguese and Valencia Grands Prix.

During last week’s World Superbike test at Jerez, Bulega noted that the very limited track time he had due to weather was largely about readjusting to his Panigale, having not ridden it since before his MotoGP stint.

One of the main difficulties Bulega faced during his two-round MotoGP run was adapting to Michelin tyres, which most notably led to him crashing out of the sprint in Portugal.

The characteristics of the Michelins and the Pirellis are completely different, further complicating matters for any rider coming to MotoGP from World Superbikes.

Bulega is set to have at least three test outings on the GP27 prototype this year, with the option there for more.

But because those tests will be carried out on Pirelli rubber, as the brand takes over from Michelin for 2027, he is not anticipating the step between bikes to be as complicated.

“Perhaps it will be the case,” he told Speedweek when asked if jumping between bikes in 2026 would cause him problems.

“But it will help me that I’ll then be testing the MotoGP bike with Pirelli tyres.

“Right now, my feeling for the motorcycles is so different, mainly because they use Michelin in MotoGP.

“That makes a big difference. If both bikes are on Pirelli, that will help me a bit.”

Bulega could still have to ride MotoGP machinery with Michelin rubber, should the Italian brand elect to call him as an injury replacement this season.

Gresini recently confirmed that Fermin Aldeguer will miss the Sepang test due to a recent femur fracture.

Should Aldeguer be out for an extended period, Ducati may be wary about using Michele Pirro as a replacement given his immediate work on the 2027 project.

That may open the door for Bulega to be an option, given his recent knowledge of the GP25 that Aldeguer will race this season.