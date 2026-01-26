Official: Fermin Aldeguer out of 2026 Sepang MotoGP test - plus surprise home visit
Fermin Aldeguer has been officially confirmed as missing the upcoming Sepang MotoGP test.
The Gresini Ducati rider suffered a fracture to his left femur during a training session at the Aspar circuit in Valencia on January 8th and underwent surgery the following day in Barcelona.
No official information on a likely recovery timeline has been given, but the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix winner is now confirmed as missing the three-day outing in Malaysia.
A video accompanying the confirmation shows team manager Michele Masini and crew chief Frankie Carchedi surprising Aldeguer at home:
Fermin Aldeguer's "impossible" final chance for pre-season track time on his GP25 would be the Buriram test from February 21-22, which is just one week before the Thai season opener.
“It's impossible for him to be ready for the pre-season, and we'll fight to have him at the first MotoGP race,” Aldeguer's physiotherapist said recently.
The young Spaniard finished eighth in his rookie MotoGP campaign, claiming three Grand Prix podiums - including the Mandalika wins - plus three Sprint rostrums.
Gresini will unveil the new MotoGP livery for Aldeguer and team-mate Alex Marquez, the reigning title runner-up, in Malaysia on January 31st. Marquez has been upgraded to factory-spec Ducati machinery for 2026.
Aprilia's Jorge Martin is expected to join Aldeguer in missing the Malaysian test, due to follow-up surgery on the collarbone he fractured at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.