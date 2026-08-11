‘If they can’t see my value, that's fine’ - Jack Miller “not bitter” about MotoGP exit

Jack Miller is ready to move on from MotoGP at the end of the current season

Jack Miller will leave MotoGP at the end of the 2026 season
Jack Miller will leave MotoGP at the end of the 2026 season
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller says he is “not bitter” about his time in MotoGP coming to an end, and noted that if Yamaha “can’t see my value, then that’s fine”.

The Australian made his MotoGP debut in 2015 after signing a three-year Honda deal to step up directly from Moto3.

Serving stints with LCR Honda, Marc VDS Honda, Pramac Ducati, the Ducati factory squad, KTM and Pramac Yamaha, Jack Miller has won four grands prix in his tenure.

Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.
Jack Miller, Silverstone MotoGP.
© Tony Goldsmith

But his time in MotoGP is nearing an end, with Pramac set to replace him with Moto2 frontrunner Izan Guevara.

Miller is one of several race winners set to lose their seats on the grid in 2027, but stresses that he’s “not bitter” about the situation.

“No, I mean I'm not bitter,” he told the media, including Crash, on Sunday at Silverstone.

“I'm not bitter about anything.

“I've had a good run, and I mean if they [Yamaha] can’t see my value then that's fine, I don't mind.

“Like I said, I feel like I'm an asset to wherever I go, whatever championship I'm in, you know.

“I don't want to be somewhere that I'm not wanted, so I'll go and hopefully do something where people want me.”

Miller was thrown a lifeline by Pramac for the 2025 season after a difficult run with KTM, while a solid campaign last year led to an extension as Yamaha pushed forward with its V4 project.

The Australian is set for a move to World Superbikes in 2027 with the factory Yamaha squad.

Jack Miller.
Jack Miller.
© Gold and Goose

Speaking to Crash on Thursday at the British Grand Prix, Miller said: “I feel like I’ve still got a lot of racing left in me.

“For sure, I’m looking forward to hopefully heading over there and doing something special over on that side of the field.”

Miller is one of several MotoGP riders set to make the switch to World Superbikes in 2027.

Brad Binder is poised to reunite with Miguel Oliveira at the BMW squad in the production-based series.

At Ducati, Franco Morbidelli has emerged as a favourite to join Iker Lecuona, with runaway title leader Nicolo Bulega set to join the VR46 MotoGP squad.

Alex Rins is also exploring World Superbike options.

With Michelin taking over as tyre supplier in the series next season, riders coming from MotoGP will likely hold a key advantage over the rest of the field.

Tags:

Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
‘If they can’t see my value, that's fine’ - Jack Miller “not bitter” about MotoGP exit
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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