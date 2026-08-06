EXCLUSIVE: Jack Miller “looking forward” to “doing something special” in WorldSBK

Jack Miller says he has “a lot of racing left in me” and that he’s “looking forward” to a possible move from MotoGP to WorldSBK.

Jack Miller.
Jack Miller.
© Gold and Goose

As Jack Miller runs out of MotoGP options, a move to WorldSBK becomes increasingly likely for a rider who has “a lot of racing left in me”.

Currently at Pramac Yamaha, Miller looks set to depart the team at the end of what is his second season there in its current guise as Yamaha’s official satellite team.

The Australian would make way for the team’s leading Moto2 rider, Izan Guevara, who tested the Yamaha M1 in Valencia last November, while his current team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu would remain in the Italian squad having signed a multi-year contract in 2026 to come to MotoGP from WorldSBK.

Jack Miller chases Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Jack Miller chases Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Miller could be heading in the opposite direction, though, with rumours swirling that Yamaha could retain him in favour of Xavi Vierge at its factory team in the production derivative series.

While nothing is yet official for Miller, the Australian is keen to race in WorldSBK, and has suggested that he is more interested in racing than testing after the conclusion of his full-time MotoGP career.

“Absolutely,” Jack Miller said when asked in an interview with Crash.net, ahead of the British MotoGP, whether WorldSBK is a series that appeals to him.

“I feel like I’ve still got a lot of racing left in me.

“For sure, I’m looking forward to hopefully heading over there and doing something special over on that side of the field.”

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Miller rode a YZF-R1 earlier this year in the Suzuka 8 Hours, finishing runner-up alongside Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Andrea Locatelli – who would be his team-mate at Pata Yamaha next season were he to move there.

It was Miller’s second time there for Yamaha and second time finishing second to Honda, but the Australian does not think it is his exploits there that will have earned him a spot elsewhere in Yamaha’s racing projects beyond the end of the current MotoGP season.

“I don’t know if it’s endeared me [to Yamaha],” Miller said of his Suzuka exploits.

“I hope that my results, let’s say, here [in MotoGP] on-track have done enough for that.”

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EXCLUSIVE: Jack Miller “looking forward” to “doing something special” in WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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