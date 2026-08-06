Triumph to introduce "brand new" Moto2 engine for 2027

Triumph has revealed it will boost power and torque with a revised Moto2 engine in 2027.

The British manufacturer took over as Moto2’s exclusive engine supplier from Honda in 2019, with its current contract running until 2029.

Previous upgrades for the current 765cc powerplants included extra rpm and a racing gearbox for 2025.

Triumph Moto2 engines. © Gold and Goose

For 2027, significant modifications to the cylinder head - including a redesigned low-inertia valvetrain, higher flow ports and a new combustion chamber - will create a higher compression ratio, providing more torque throughout the rev range.

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Triumph has also redesigned the crankcases and all internal components to cope with the additional power and torque,

The changes have also delivered an overall weight reduction of 2kg.

Larger capacity

Triumph says the new race engine will offer around a 6% increase in peak power and see an 'undisclosed' change in capacity.

Further technical information will be available ‘in the not-too-distant future’.

But with MotoGP cutting its engine capacity to 850cc - alongside the removal of ride-height devices and new limits on aero - next season, the Triumph upgrades could blur performance between the front of the Moto2 field and back of the premier-class grid.

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"A brand-new, high-performance race engine"

“Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in the partnership between Triumph Motorcycles and MotoGP,” said Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer of Triumph Motorcycles.

“We have always strived to develop the Moto2 World Championship ever since we began powering the middle-weight class in 2019.

“We’ve introduced more power, we’ve seen gearbox changes and now we’ve introduced a brand-new, high-performance race engine that will be powering the Moto2 series from 2027.

“The new engine has undergone a vigorous testing programme which has allowed us to really assess its performance, longevity and reliability, to ensure it continues to deliver the quality of racing we’ve seen over the last seven seasons.

“Updates to the cylinders, bringing in more air, achieving higher compression ratios and more torque have all been expertly crafted and we’re really excited by the results we’ve seen.

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“We can’t wait to see it on track and watch our partnership with MotoGP and the Moto2 World Championship continue to grow over the seasons to come.”

Triumph Moto2. © Gold and Goose

Alfonso Cartujo, Sporting Director of MotoGP added: “This is a great step for the Moto2 World Championship and underlines the commitment to the class that makes Triumph such a valuable partner for the class and for the MotoGP paddock.

“Their ambition to evolve and improve only continues to grow, and its rewards are proven on track as Moto2 only gets better. Now, it will get even more powerful and we’re excited to see these new engine developments take to the track.”

MotoGP will also join Moto2 and Moto3 in using Pirelli tyres next season.

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