Fabio Quartararo “ready to be back” at scene of 2025 MotoGP heartbreak

Fabio Quartararo says he is “ready to be back” at a MotoGP race after the summer break, although a return to Silverstone means a return to the scene of one of the most heartbreaking moments of his career.

Quartararo was leading the 2025 British MotoGP comfortably last May when his ride height device failed and he had to retire.

It would’ve been a victory that ended a drought of nearly three years, and which still remains unbroken 14 months later. Indeed, Quartararo hasn’t visited the MotoGP podium since the Silverstone retirement in 2025, but the Frenchman is confident that he can be competitive at the Northamptonshire circuit this weekend.

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“It was nice to have some time to recharge during the summer break, and now I'm ready to be back racing at Silverstone,” said Fabio Quartararo.

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“It's a track that I really enjoy, and I know I can be competitive there.

“Though last year's race didn't end as we hoped, we've had some strong moments in Silverstone.

“We'll keep working hard again this weekend to try to get a good result.”

Fabio Quartararo. © Gold and Goose

Monster Energy Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli is also hopeful of a strong weekend for Yamaha at Silverstone, a circuit he thinks will “suit” the YZR-M1, even in its juvenile V4 form.

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“We ended the first half of the season with a clearer sense of direction, and we are looking forward to getting back to work,” Meregalli said.

“Silverstone has an interesting character, with its high-speed sections and flowing layout, and historically it has produced close and competitive racing.

“We believe there are areas of the circuit that could suit our package, so we are interested to see what we can achieve this weekend.

“As always, we will stay focused, continue working step by step, and do our best to keep making progress in the right direction.”

Rins: “I have good memories”

Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Like Quartararo, Alex Rins has a MotoGP win at Silverstone under his belt, that coming in the memorable 2019 race when he beat Marc Marquez on the run to the line through the old final corner, and it's still a circuit that Rins enjoys seven years later.

“I enjoyed the summer break, but now it's time to get back on the bike,” said Rins, previewing the 2026 British Grand Prix.

“Silverstone is a circuit that I like. It's very fast and technical, and I have good memories there from different classes.

“I'm hoping we can start the second half of the season and the British GP weekend well on Friday and keep building session by session.”