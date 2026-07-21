Fabio Quartararo set for crew chief change in 2027 Honda MotoGP move

Fabio Quartararo looks set to have a new crew chief at Honda in 2027

Fabio Quartararo, Diego Gubellini, Yamaha Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Diego Gubellini, Yamaha Factory Racing
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo is reportedly set to change crew chiefs for the 2027 change, as he embarks on his first MotoGP campaign with Honda.

The 2021 world champion’s two-year deal to join Honda’s factory team next season was confirmed on Tuesday 21 July by HRC.

It ended the wait for official word on one of the MotoGP paddock’s worst-kept secrets, after Fabio Quartararo was first reported to have signed for Honda back in January.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Quartararo has been a Yamaha rider for the entirety of his MotoGP career so far, making his debut in the class in 2019.

In that time, he has worked exclusively with Diego Gubellini as his crew chief, with the pair winning the world title together in 2021.

Quartararo to be paired with experienced Ducati, Honda crew chief for 2027

While there has been no official word yet, Motorsport is reporting that Quartararo and Gubellini will part ways at the end of this season.

With Quartararo moving to Honda, he is set to be partnered with Christian Pupulin.

Pupulin currently serves as Luca Marini’s crew chief at the factory Honda squad, but previously held that role at KTM and Ducati with Jack Miller.

He also worked with the likes of Nicky Hayden and Andrea Dovizioso during his time with Ducati.

According to Motorsport, Quartararo will bring over tyre engineer Ignacio Madurga from Yamaha to Honda.

The identity of Quartararo’s team-mate is yet to be confirmed, with Honda to decide between promoting Diogo Moreira from LCR or placing rookie David Alonso directly into the factory team.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Motorsport claims Moreira is due to swap Klaus Nohles for former Brad Binder and current Enea Bastianini crew chief Andres Madrid.

Current Joan Mir and ex-Marc Marquez crew chief Santi Hernandez looks set to take on that role with David Alonso.

However, it’s unclear if that will remain the case should Alonso not be promoted to the factory team.

With Mir moving to Gresini Ducati next season, he will be reunited with Frankie Carchedi, with whom he worked at Suzuki and won the 2020 world title.

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Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo set for crew chief change in 2027 Honda MotoGP move
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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