Why Tech3 is uninterested in Brad Binder for 2027 MotoGP ride

If Brad Binder is to find himself a MotoGP ride for 2027, it seems it will not be with KTM, as Tech3 boss Guenther Steiner has indicated that he is uninterested in signing the South African.

Binder – who joined KTM in Moto3 in 2015, winning the world title with the Ajo team a year later – is already confirmed to be out of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team for next season after the official squad announced Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio for the first year of MotoGP’s 850cc regulations.

A move to Red Bull KTM Tech3 is a theoretical possibility, since his old crew chief, Andres Madrid, moved over there for this year to work with Enea Bastianini, and since both Bastianini and Maverick Vinales have not had the options taken up in their respective contracts by KTM.

Brad Binder, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

But, for Steiner, bringing in Binder from the factory team makes no sense, because he wants a clean slate for next season.

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“There's a long history there [between KTM and Binder], and somehow, sometimes you need to start from fresh, not to carry too much over," Steiner said on Friday at the German Grand Prix.

“I mean, we speak all about these difficult situations, and in the end, we need to be, I call it a ‘happy team’ going forward.

“We don't want any ‘old baggage’. We want to start afresh.

Guenther Steiner, Tech3 KTM. © Gold and Goose

“Therefore, maybe it doesn't fit in, people which were associated with the group – not only with Tech3 and KTM, but with the group – for too long of a time, because you always go back to how it was in the old days, you know.

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“Sometimes you need a fresh start.”

Tech3 are yet to confirm any rider for 2027, but Luca Marini and both Intact GP Moto2 riders, championship leader Manuel Gonzalez and Australian Senna Agius, have been linked with the satellite KTM team.