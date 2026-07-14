A new “first time” for Pedro Acosta in MotoGP after complicated first half of 2026

Pedro Acosta’s opening half of the 2026 MotoGP season has been a complicated one – fast, but missing results.

Acosta’s season started in the perfect fashion, winning the Sprint in Thailand, but he still hasn’t won a grand prix after 11 rounds and has dropped to seventh in the standings after three DNFs in the last six races.

Acosta was able to finish fourth at the most recent round in Germany last weekend (10–12 July), but the Spaniard’s early-season speed has been largely undone by technical problems on his KTM (plus carpal tunnel at Assen) over the last few weeks.

Pedro Acosta, engine issue, 2026 Dutch MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

This means that, when evaluating his season so far, Acosta has two responses.

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“It's the first time that I will put a high number this time,” Pedro Acosta joked when asked to give himself a rating for the first half of his 2026 MotoGP season.

“I would say seven for my performance.

“If you take a general picture of what happened during all the first half, I would say a four.

“We were having many technical issues: I lost points in Barcelona, I lost points in Brno, I lost points in Assen.

“For this, maybe we should be more in front, but it's what it is for this. Average, five, six – five.”

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Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Acosta’s problem in the first half of the 2025 season was the amount of crashes and other errors he committed. Erasing many of those this time around has been the positive point for him, even if he remains winless in the premier class for now.

“I did not make many mistakes this first part of the season, if you compare to last year,” the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider said.

“For this, let's see if in this summer break we can understand why we were having these technical issues and understand what we have to solve.”