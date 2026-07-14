Cal Crutchlow’s 2026 MotoGP return labelled “mind-blowing” by fellow MotoGP veteran

Jack Miller has labelled Cal Crutchlow’s MotoGP return as “mind-blowing”.

Cal, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Cal, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Cal Crutchlow’s 2026 MotoGP return is “mind-blowing”, according to Jack Miller.

When Miller joined MotoGP in 2015 as Crutchlow’s team-mate, fresh up from the Moto3 class where he was runner-up the year before, the Australian was somewhat taken under Crutchlow’s wing. 

11 years on and Miller has grown into a MotoGP veteran in his own right, having raced for four different manufacturers during a premier class career that has included four wins and 23 podiums.

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 Germany MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 Germany MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

With Crutchlow back on the grid, in place of the injured Johann Zarco, at the last five races at the age of 40, Miller has been impressed – but not surprised – by Crutchlow’s ability to still compete at the highest level of motorcycle racing.

“It is mind-blowing,” Jack Miller said of Crutchlow’s 2026 MotoGP return, speaking on Thursday 9 July ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“But if anybody can do it, it's him, because he's completely mental when it comes to training and still doing all the stuff that he's doing. 

“So, for him to be out of it for so long, but also keep up his fitness – I mean you look at other retired riders in the last few years, [...] I don't see anybody else that can jump on a bike and go and race. 

Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Half of them don't want to, for example, so I respect him coming back and showing up and doing what he's done in the last couple of weeks. 

“Also just seeing the progression, I mean the game's changed by a considerable amount since he was here last, and he's for sure learning new tricks as he goes along; and on different material, too, to what the other Hondas are on as well, so you're already starting with the step behind.”

Crutchlow’s time with LCR Honda was confirmed today to be extending to the British Grand Prix on 7–9 August as Zarco continues to recover from his injuries. It will be the first time a British rider has started a premier class British Grand Prix since Crutchlow himself rode at the 2021 Silverstone race in place of Maverick Vinales.

Tags:

Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Jack Miller
Prima Pramac Yamaha
Cal Crutchlow’s 2026 MotoGP return labelled “mind-blowing” by fellow MotoGP veteran
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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