Cal Crutchlow reveals he nearly had “massive” Germany MotoGP crash “like Bezzecchi”

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow says he nearly had a “massive” crash during the MotoGP German Grand Prix sprint that would have been like Marco Bezzecchi’s in qualifying.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fractured left collarbone after a massive accident during Saturday morning’s Q2 session, which has ruled him out of the German Grand Prix.

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Cal Crutchlow, who continues to replace the injured Johann Zarco, finished 18th in the sprint after starting from last on the grid.

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 German MotoGP © Gold and Goose

But he revealed afterwards that his day nearly ended in a similarly painful fashion to Bezzecchi’s at Turn 12 during the 15-lap race.

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“One lap, I did a really bad lap because I nearly crashed - massive, like Bezzecchi, but in a different corner,” the Briton said.

“The handlebar touched the tank, came around that far, the handlebar touched the tank, and I closed my eyes down at Turn 12 - but going in, not coming out.

“I closed my eyes and thought, ‘Right, well, that's that,’ and then suddenly I opened them and I'm still on the bike, so I thought best to carry on.”

“We completely gambled on a set-up”

Crutchlow believes he could have gotten closer to the battle for the top 15 had he not been held up in the early stages of the sprint.

He also noted that he “completely gambled” on a set-up he’d never used before, but felt he “made a step” as a result.

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“I felt not too bad this weekend,” he said.

“I was able to push a little bit yesterday. I didn't do a good job in qualifying personally, myself, and then in the race we completely gambled with a setting of the bike.

“So, a bike that I've not ridden before, it's a setting of the bike I've never ridden.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We were quite pleased with the outcome - not because it was necessarily better, but because I've never ridden it, I just jumped on it and rode.

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“I thought I made a step in the race. I just got held up for a while, honestly speaking, and if I hadn't been held up maybe I could have been in that next group with [Alex] Rins and [Joan] Mir.

“We struggled with something today that we can fix for tomorrow, hopefully. But I couldn't pass Maverick [Vinales] in the first five laps because we're lacking some top-end speed.

“I know this is not really a top-end speed circuit, but the top end of the acceleration of the bike in each gear, we’re missing some.

“But overall, I'm happy with my performance. I tried my best.”