Johann Zarco gets major injury boost as MotoGP surgery cancelled

Johann Zarco has avoided surgery after his Catalunya MotoGP crash and is now targeting a return to racing in September.

Johann Zarco, MotoGP 2026.
Johann Zarco, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Johann Zarco will no longer require surgery for the knee injuries sustained in his Catalunya MotoGP crash and is targeting a return to action in September.

The Frenchman was injured when he triggered a first-corner accident during the restart, then became tangled in the rear wheel of Pecco Bagnaia's Ducati.

Cal Crutchlow has been called up to replace Zarco during his recovery and is confirmed for next weekend's German MotoGP.

A September return would also rule Zarco out of Silverstone and Aragon in August, before a potential comeback for LCR's home Misano round.

Johann Zarco, Catalunya accident.
Johann Zarco, Catalunya accident.
© Gold and Goose

"The rider will not undergo surgery"

A Friday morning statement from the LCR Honda team said:

“On Wednesday, July 1st, Johann Zarco visited doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon to assess the current condition of his knee.

“After the crash in Catalunya, the initial MRI scans were performed while the knee was still heavily inflamed, making it difficult to accurately assess the full extent of the injury. As the inflammation subsided, further examinations provided a clearer picture and a more positive outlook than initially expected, with the injuries first suspected no longer confirmed.

“The medial collateral ligament (MCL) is healing well, while the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), initially believed to be torn, is also showing encouraging signs of recovery. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) remains torn.

Johann Zarco, Catalunya accident.
Johann Zarco, Catalunya accident.
© Gold and Goose

“Over the past few weeks, the French rider had been waiting for a burn injury to heal before undergoing surgery. In the meantime, he continued training and made steady progress, making a non-surgical approach a viable option.

“Following the medical team's advice, and with doctors reporting being impressed by Johann Zarco's progress, the rider will not undergo surgery and will instead continue with a rehabilitation programme focused on recovery and strengthening.

“Subject to further medical assessments, the objective is for Zarco to return to the race track in September.

“The Castrol Honda LCR Team is pleased to confirm these positive developments and looks forward to seeing Johann Zarco back on track when the time comes.”

 

Johann Zarco gets major injury boost as MotoGP surgery cancelled
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP News
‘I’m staying on slicks’ - Cal Crutchlow hoping for flag-to-flag Assen MotoGP race
27/06/26
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Could MotoGP’s new start rule be an advantage for rookies?
26/06/26
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir reveals ambitious target for Dutch MotoGP
24/06/26
Joan Mir, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘One of the hottest races I’ve done’ - Does MotoGP need a heat protocol?
20/06/26
2026 MotoGP Czech GP
MotoGP News
"Stupid of me" - Cal Crutchlow explains €1000 fine at Brno MotoGP
20/06/26
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco surgery still delayed a month on from horror MotoGP crash
19/06/26
Johann Zarco, Pecco Bagnaia, Turn 1 accident, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: Losing MotoGP title lead “last thing on my mind”
4m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
22m ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
VR46 reveals 2027 bike spec after new Ducati MotoGP deal
49m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli.
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco gets major injury boost as MotoGP surgery cancelled
1h ago
Johann Zarco, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
"One of those historic races" - Jack Miller chasing Suzuka 8 Hours victory this weekend
18h ago
Jack Miller.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini free to sign 2027 MotoGP deal as KTM option expires
19h ago
Enea Bastianini is set to take over Ai Ogura's Trackhouse Aprilia's ride for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
Gresini: “Thanks and best wishes” to Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
21h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 Spanish MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Dani Holgado’s first words after securing 2027 MotoGP seat
22h ago
Dani Holgado joins Gresini for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
“It’s not like football”: Why transfer windows wouldn’t work in MotoGP
22h ago
Cal Crutchlow with Fabio Quartararo at 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Joan Mir gets ‘factory’ Ducati status with Gresini MotoGP move
23h ago
Joan Mir joins Gresini Ducati for 2027.