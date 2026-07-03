Johann Zarco gets major injury boost as MotoGP surgery cancelled

Johann Zarco will no longer require surgery for the knee injuries sustained in his Catalunya MotoGP crash and is targeting a return to action in September.

The Frenchman was injured when he triggered a first-corner accident during the restart, then became tangled in the rear wheel of Pecco Bagnaia's Ducati.

Cal Crutchlow has been called up to replace Zarco during his recovery and is confirmed for next weekend's German MotoGP.

A September return would also rule Zarco out of Silverstone and Aragon in August, before a potential comeback for LCR's home Misano round.

Johann Zarco, Catalunya accident. © Gold and Goose

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"The rider will not undergo surgery"

A Friday morning statement from the LCR Honda team said:

“On Wednesday, July 1st, Johann Zarco visited doctor Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon to assess the current condition of his knee.

“After the crash in Catalunya, the initial MRI scans were performed while the knee was still heavily inflamed, making it difficult to accurately assess the full extent of the injury. As the inflammation subsided, further examinations provided a clearer picture and a more positive outlook than initially expected, with the injuries first suspected no longer confirmed.

“The medial collateral ligament (MCL) is healing well, while the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), initially believed to be torn, is also showing encouraging signs of recovery. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) remains torn.

Johann Zarco, Catalunya accident. © Gold and Goose

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“Over the past few weeks, the French rider had been waiting for a burn injury to heal before undergoing surgery. In the meantime, he continued training and made steady progress, making a non-surgical approach a viable option.

“Following the medical team's advice, and with doctors reporting being impressed by Johann Zarco's progress, the rider will not undergo surgery and will instead continue with a rehabilitation programme focused on recovery and strengthening.

“Subject to further medical assessments, the objective is for Zarco to return to the race track in September.

“The Castrol Honda LCR Team is pleased to confirm these positive developments and looks forward to seeing Johann Zarco back on track when the time comes.”

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