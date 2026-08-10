Silverstone MotoGP “positive” for Honda but “difficult” for Diogo Moreira

Diogo Moreira’s 10th place at the Silverstone MotoGP came after a “difficult” weekend for the Brazilian rookie.

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Diogo Moreira was left frustrated after the Silverstone MotoGP, although he felt it was a “positive” race for Honda.

The Brazilian was one of only two Hondas to finish the race, along with Luca Marini, as Joan Mir fell on the first lap and Cal Crutchlow also crashed out, leaving the British rider "super-disappointed" in what is likely to prove his final home race.

Moreira fared better than Mir, in that he finished the race, and only slightly worse than Marini, finishing 10th and only one place behind the Italian, who had dropped back at the start and fought his way back to ninth in a ride that he regretted was not more visible on TV.

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Tony Goldsmith

But despite having a comparable result to the one other Honda rider that reached the finished, Diogo Moreira was clearly frustrated afterwards, feeling he has better potential within himself than 10th place and that his potential was limited at the high-speed Silverstone circuit by a lack of performance in its many long corners.

“It was a difficult weekend,” the LCR Honda rider said, speaking after the British Grand Prix.

“I think in general it was positive because, at the end, I was fighting for top-10. 

“But, at the end, we are struggling a lot in these circuits, long corners.

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Tony Goldsmith

“So, at the end for Honda it was a positive race.

“But I know we can make much more than a top-10.

“But we are in a difficult situation.”

After the British Grand Prix, Moreira sits 15th in the MotoGP riders’ standings, five places and 32 points behind Marini, who is the leading Honda in the championship.

Next up for MotoGP this year is Aragon on 28–30 August. Moreira has raced three times at Aragon, with a best finish of 15th in Moto2 before he was second in last year’s intermediate class race, just beaten by Deniz Oncu by 0.003 seconds.

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Diogo Moreira
LCR Honda
Silverstone MotoGP “positive” for Honda but “difficult” for Diogo Moreira
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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