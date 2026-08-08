Johann Zarco "training almost every day" ahead of MotoGP return

Johann Zarco, sidelined from MotoGP by knee injuries sustained at Catalunya in May, is now “training almost every day” ahead of a planned September comeback.

The LCR Honda rider no longer requires surgery for the knee ligament damage suffered when he became tangled in Pecco Bagnaia's rear wheel, after triggering a turn-one accident in the restarted Barcelona race.

However, Zarco still faces a lengthy rehabilitation, with LCR’s home round at Misano the target for his return.

Pecco Bagnaia helps Johann Zarco after the Catalunya restart accident. © Gold and Goose

“We are very happy to say that he's training almost every day with an off-road bike and flat track, and he's now definitely focused on coming back,” LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard at Silverstone.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope that his return will be in September, as planned.”

Cecchinello added: “I don't hide that [Misano] is the target, but the final word will be made by his doctors, and also the MotoGP doctor.

“So, let's see. I know that he's doing his best, and from our side, we are always ready.”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

If the Misano timeline proves accurate, then Cal Crutchlow, who has been replacing Zarco during his recovery, will make his final stand-in appearance for the Frenchman at Aragon later this month.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT