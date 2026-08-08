Johann Zarco "training almost every day" ahead of MotoGP return

Johann Zarco is "training almost every day" as he targets a September return to MotoGP at Misano.

Johann Zarco back on a bike as MotoGP return moves closer
Johann Zarco back on a bike as MotoGP return moves closer
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco, sidelined from MotoGP by knee injuries sustained at Catalunya in May, is now “training almost every day” ahead of a planned September comeback.

The LCR Honda rider no longer requires surgery for the knee ligament damage suffered when he became tangled in Pecco Bagnaia's rear wheel, after triggering a turn-one accident in the restarted Barcelona race.

However, Zarco still faces a lengthy rehabilitation, with LCR’s home round at Misano the target for his return.

Pecco Bagnaia helps Johann Zarco after the Catalunya restart accident.
Pecco Bagnaia helps Johann Zarco after the Catalunya restart accident.
© Gold and Goose

“We are very happy to say that he's training almost every day with an off-road bike and flat track, and he's now definitely focused on coming back,” LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard at Silverstone.

“We hope that his return will be in September, as planned.”

Cecchinello added: “I don't hide that [Misano] is the target, but the final word will be made by his doctors, and also the MotoGP doctor.

“So, let's see. I know that he's doing his best, and from our side, we are always ready.”

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

If the Misano timeline proves accurate, then Cal Crutchlow, who has been replacing Zarco during his recovery, will make his final stand-in appearance for the Frenchman at Aragon later this month.

Tags:

Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
Cal Crutchlow
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Rimini, Italy
MotoGP
Johann Zarco
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
2026 Silverstone MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint today: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“A bit of magic” - Cal Crutchlow “fastest I've been around Silverstone”
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I thought I could win”: Cal Crutchlow looks back on British MotoGP highlights
Cal Crutchlow, 2015 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
“Excited to be back” - Cal Crutchlow relishing surprise British MotoGP return
Cal Crutchlow.
MotoGP News
“I don’t feel as brave”: Johann Zarco’s Marc Marquez MotoGP recovery comparison
Johann Zarco, 2026 Catalan MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
Jorge Martin, start, 2026 Dutch MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Iker Lecuona puzzled by Franco Morbidelli Silverstone MotoGP Sprint contact
34m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2026 Silverstone MotoGP race
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Raul Fernandez, Ai Ogura, Silverstone MotoGP qualifying.
MotoGP News
How Alex Marquez turned FP2 “problem” to an advantage in Silverstone MotoGP Sprint
1h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Diggia in “survival mode” at Silverstone Sprint, Aprilia “doing a better job”
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio,Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
‘Consequence of a bad start’ - Why Aprilia was denied a 1-2-3-4 in Silverstone sprint
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 British MotoGP

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Doubts for Marco Bezzecchi’s Silverstone MotoGP endurance despite Sprint podium
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
'Couldn't get my knee down' - Pecco Bagnaia details shocking Silverstone MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Michelin, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin ‘out of a hole’ but issues warning about Silverstone MotoGP sprint win
2h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains Silverstone MotoGP sprint issue ‘we never had before’
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
"I hit the back of him’" - early end to Cal Crutchlow’s Silverstone MotoGP Sprint
2h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP Sprint.