Augusto Fernandez “busy anyway” in 2027 despite MotoGP wildcard ban

Augusto Fernandez says he will be “busy anyway” next year despite MotoGP’s ban on wildcard riders.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Yamaha MotoGP test rider says he will still be well occupied in 2027 despite a ban on wildcards in grand prix’s premier class.

Fernandez joined Yamaha’s test team at the end of the 2024 MotoGP season when he was dropped by Tech3 KTM and found himself without a spot for the following year.

Since then he has wildcarded for the test team nine times including this weekend, but next year this will not be a possibility for the Spaniard who will have his 29th birthday in September.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

A ban on wildcards could dissuade a rider still in their 20s from wanting to continue as a test rider, but Fernandez says he will be “busy anyway” next year as Yamaha develops its 850cc MotoGP bike.

“Well, in the end, when I signed I didn’t know that I was not going to do wildcards in 2027, but it is what it is,” Augusto Fernandez said after Practice at the British MotoGP.

“Let’s see how the season goes.

“Of course, we have a lot of tests – the testing programme is huge for next year with the new bike, also for the winter, so I’ll be busy anyway.”

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Friday at Silverstone had been a tough day for Fernandez, who was slowest in Practice.

As has been the case at almost every wildcard he’s done since last year, he felt he had to take the first day to get back up to race speed, and by now the amount of 850cc testing is not helping.

“This morning I didn’t try anything,” he said when asked what he’s testing this weekend.

“Also I didn’t want to try anything because I wasn’t on the pace. [You have to have] a competitive pace to try things. 

“Let’s see tomorrow what we can do. 

“It’s too different from the 850cc, so I need to get the feelings back from this bike before trying anything.”

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Augusto Fernandez
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez “busy anyway” in 2027 despite MotoGP wildcard ban
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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