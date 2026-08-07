“Missing a piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries

Marco Bezzecchi admits his damaged knee is “making me crazy”, despite returning from the summer break by setting the fastest-ever MotoGP lap at Silverstone.

Marco Bezzecchi fastest despite ‘complicated’ injuries: ‘The knee is making me crazy’
Marco Bezzecchi fastest despite ‘complicated’ injuries: ‘The knee is making me crazy’
© Tony Goldsmith

Former MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi made an emphatic return to action by topping Friday practice with a new lap record at Silverstone.

However, the factory Aprilia star explained that he is still far from fully recovered after suffering two “complicated” injuries at the Sachsenring last month.

Nonetheless, the defending British MotoGP winner was able to lap 0.3s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez, 0.4s ahead of the top Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio and half-a-second in front of championship-leading team-mate Jorge Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The day was fantastic. Obviously, I’m very happy to make a good lap time. But let's say the balance of the day is a little bit different than this,” Bezzecchi warned.

“Because in terms of pace, I'm struggling a bit more. When I have to put four, five laps in a row I suffer and at the end of the session I was super tired.

“The injuries were both tough. The shoulder was a collarbone, it's true, but the fracture was very bad. So also the surgery was complicated.

“The knee was a wound. Very deep. So in Germany they closed it to allow me to fly, but I had to reopen it. And when they reopened it, they saw that I also ‘scratched’ my bone.

“So the surgery also in the knee was complicated.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Indeed, while the collarbone injury made the headlines, Bezzecchi revealed that his knee has been driving him “crazy”.

“The knee looks like a smaller injury, but at the end it's what is making me crazy.

“The days at home were a disaster. So I'm forcing a bit, especially in the change of direction. I can't bend all the leg, so I'm struggling. And in this track there are many changes of direction!”

He added: “The pain is still there, because at the end it's like a fracture. I'm missing a small piece of the bone. But also it's very [swollen], it's full of liquid.”

Under such circumstances, the Italian admitted it was a major boost to finish on top of the timesheets.

“To be fast always helps. It was a good satisfaction to make this lap time, even if it's Friday and means nothing,” he said.

“At least for one day I have the track record. Hopefully it will last for tomorrow.

“But it's for sure much better to go fast instead of going slow. As I said, tomorrow will be for sure super tough, but we will think about it tomorrow!”

Bezzecchi, who scored just 13 points during the four rounds leading into the summer break, will start Saturday’s Sprint holding third in the world championship, 22 points behind Martin.

Martin completed a strong Friday for Aprilia, with four RS-GPs inside the top five.

Tags:

Marco Bezzecchi
Aprilia Racing
Aprilia
“Missing a piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi smashes Silverstone lap record in MotoGP Practice
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP Results
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Silverstone MotoGP practice today: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin: “Crazy” that I’m still leading MotoGP championship
Jorge Martin, 2026 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi reveals mentality shift ahead of crucial MotoGP title run-in
Marco Bezzecchi, German MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner backs Pedro Acosta’s Ducati MotoGP move, “feels sorry” for Pecco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez “busy anyway” in 2027 despite MotoGP wildcard ban
54m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez still limited physically after MotoGP summer break
12h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta plays down performance change from KTM MotoGP engine fix
12h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s core problem remains at Silverstone MotoGP
12h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith
MotoGP News
“It improved quite a lot”: Jorge Martin solves key Aprilia MotoGP issue
13h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Missing a piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries
13h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “far from the podium” after Silverstone MotoGP practice
13h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“A bit of magic” - Cal Crutchlow “fastest I've been around Silverstone”
14h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles
15h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi smashes Silverstone lap record in MotoGP Practice
15h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP