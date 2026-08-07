“Missing a piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries

Former MotoGP title leader Marco Bezzecchi made an emphatic return to action by topping Friday practice with a new lap record at Silverstone.

However, the factory Aprilia star explained that he is still far from fully recovered after suffering two “complicated” injuries at the Sachsenring last month.

Nonetheless, the defending British MotoGP winner was able to lap 0.3s clear of Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez, 0.4s ahead of the top Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio and half-a-second in front of championship-leading team-mate Jorge Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“The day was fantastic. Obviously, I’m very happy to make a good lap time. But let's say the balance of the day is a little bit different than this,” Bezzecchi warned.

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“Because in terms of pace, I'm struggling a bit more. When I have to put four, five laps in a row I suffer and at the end of the session I was super tired.

“The injuries were both tough. The shoulder was a collarbone, it's true, but the fracture was very bad. So also the surgery was complicated.

“The knee was a wound. Very deep. So in Germany they closed it to allow me to fly, but I had to reopen it. And when they reopened it, they saw that I also ‘scratched’ my bone.

“So the surgery also in the knee was complicated.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Indeed, while the collarbone injury made the headlines, Bezzecchi revealed that his knee has been driving him “crazy”.

“The knee looks like a smaller injury, but at the end it's what is making me crazy.

“The days at home were a disaster. So I'm forcing a bit, especially in the change of direction. I can't bend all the leg, so I'm struggling. And in this track there are many changes of direction!”

He added: “The pain is still there, because at the end it's like a fracture. I'm missing a small piece of the bone. But also it's very [swollen], it's full of liquid.”

Under such circumstances, the Italian admitted it was a major boost to finish on top of the timesheets.

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“To be fast always helps. It was a good satisfaction to make this lap time, even if it's Friday and means nothing,” he said.

“At least for one day I have the track record. Hopefully it will last for tomorrow.

“But it's for sure much better to go fast instead of going slow. As I said, tomorrow will be for sure super tough, but we will think about it tomorrow!”

Bezzecchi, who scored just 13 points during the four rounds leading into the summer break, will start Saturday’s Sprint holding third in the world championship, 22 points behind Martin.

Martin completed a strong Friday for Aprilia, with four RS-GPs inside the top five.

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