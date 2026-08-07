Pedro Acosta plays down performance change from KTM MotoGP engine fix

KTM hopes to return to full MotoGP engine performance at Aragon, but Pedro Acosta insists the solution is “nothing that will give us three tenths”.

Pedro Acosta says KTM engine fix ‘won’t give us three tenths’
Pedro Acosta says KTM engine fix ‘won’t give us three tenths’
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta doesn’t expect the resolution of KTM’s engine issues to result in a major leap in performance.

The Austrian factory has now received permission from its rivals to open its engines and replace faulty parts that had been causing the RC16s to suddenly shut down.

However, the fix won’t be ready in time for this weekend’s Silverstone round, where KTM will “continue with the interim solutions currently in place”.

That means a loss of engine performance, which Acosta confirmed was most visible along MotoGP’s fastest straight of the season at Mugello.

However, a return to full engine performance, now targeted for Aragon later this month, will not mean a sudden leap forward.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Sure, we have some [engine] limitations after the problems that all KTMs were having in Barcelona,” Acosta said at Silverstone on Friday.

“That is clear because in Barcelona we were not super slow. And remember how slow we were [next time] in Mugello...

“Sure, it’s missing some performance, but nothing that will give us three tenths.”

Acosta "convinced that top three is still realistic"

To put that into perspective, Acosta was left one second off the pace in tenth during Friday practice for the British MotoGP.

However, he maintains a top-three championship finish is possible if he and KTM maximise their potential.

“KTM is working super hard to make it not happen, all the mistakes that we were having during the first part of the season, because at the end we are not that far from the top three.

“For this, I said to them, okay, we have to still believe, but also we still need to not lose points for free.

“They, and I, am quite convinced also that top three is still realistic, if we don't make many mistakes from my side and from the technical side.

“For this, now it's a matter of collecting points, don't make a disaster in the bad days and make good races when it’s the moment.”

Acosta is currently seventh in the world championship, 42-points behind third-placed Marco Bezzecchi.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Unfortunately for Acosta, he fell twice on Friday at Silverstone, but held on to secure direct access to Qualifying 2.

“We knew that this track was going to be tough for my style and the bike, and last year we qualified 14th,” he said.

“For this, I think we can be satisfied. It's also true that I think we still have space to improve.

“But it was quite difficult to get into the rhythm after the second crash.

“Normally I don't have this kind of, I would call it chatter. And being honest, it surprised me.

“Something caused the chatter, but anyway, we just have to check it and see how to not make it happen tomorrow.”

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini was one place behind Acosta on the timesheets, while factory team-mate Brad Binder, who also fell, was left in 18th.

Maverick Vinales’ replacement Pol Espargaro was 21st.

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Pedro Acosta plays down performance change from KTM MotoGP engine fix
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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