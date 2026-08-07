Pecco Bagnaia’s core problem remains at Silverstone MotoGP

After a summer break affected by an arm pump surgery, Francesco Bagnaia ran into familiar problems in practice at the Silverstone MotoGP.

Bagnaia finished only 13th in Practice, leaving him out of Q2 – one of three Ducati riders, along with Franco Morbidelli and Fermin Aldeguer’s replacement Iker Lecuona, to miss out on the top-10 on Friday afternoon.

The Italian was not helped by a crash at turn six on his second time attack, which left him unable to improve over his 1m57.691s.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Tony Goldsmith © Tony Goldsmith

The crash, he explained, was normal, and he was okay after it, but it came from an inability to stop the Desmosedici GP, a familiar issue for the Italian over the past season-and-a-half in MotoGP.

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“I’m okay,” Francesco Bagnaia said after Practice.

“It was a normal lose-the-front, so nothing too big, and just it was a time attack.

“I’m struggling a lot to stop the bike and I just tried to brake harder and I lost it.”

From the TV images it was clear that Bagnaia’s bike was vibrating at the front when he crashed. This, he said, was because of instability with the rear tyre pushing him into the corner.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“A lot,” the Ducati Lenovo Team rider said of the vibration.

“The bike is not stopping, or the rear is in the air or the rear is pushing.

“We need to find a balance and it’s quite difficult, but it is what it is.

“Other riders with the same bike are faster, so I will try to see the data of the others and see if we can make something to improve.”

Bagnaia’s team-mate, Marc Marquez, was the second-fastest Ducati in sixth place, ahead of Alex Marquez and behind Fabio Di Giannantonio in third. The reigning champion admitted after that he is “far from the podium” at the moment.

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