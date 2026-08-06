“Not an easy summer” for Francesco Bagnaia after surprise surgery

Francesco Bagnaia’s endured “not an easy summer”, he says, after undergoing a surprise arm surgery for arm pump.

Francesco Bagnaia speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

An underwhelming first half of the 2026 MotoGP season was followed quickly by “not an easy summer break”, he says, after undergoing surgery for arm pump.

Bagnaia underwent the surgery soon after the German MotoGP that brought the first half of the season to a close in early July.

The Italian says he had to “work a lot” during the break between Germany and this weekend’s British Grand Prix in order to recover the condition of his arm.

Pecco Bagnaia chases Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia chases Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I think it wasn’t an easy summer break: I had to work a lot on the arm,” Francesco Bagnaia said ahead of the British MotoGP.

“I think it was impacting me less, but it was quite tough as an operation. I had to work a lot, I had just four days of rest and every day in the gym was intense. 

“But I think we worked well and we are almost ready to fight for it. Let’s see.”

The Italian hadn’t mentioned arm pump during the first half of the season as a problem, but this, he says, is a part of his character.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“If you know me, I’m not a guy that likes to give bad information like this to the camera,” he explained.

“I never had that problem with my arms during all my career – never. This year, that we are having some issues on our bike, I needed to.”

Bagnaia continued, saying his issues with arm pump started at the Spanish Grand Prix, although he clarified that it was not the reason for his retirement there.

“I started having the problem in Jerez, when I needed to stop – it wasn’t for the arm, but for a problem,” he said.

“Every time we didn’t solve this issue, and my arm was getting inflamed more and more, so I needed to do it.”

Among the members of the VR46 Riders Academy, Bagnaia is one of only two riders to have undergone arm pump surgery, the other being Celestino Vietti, but he says that during training he is one of the riders with “less problems”.

Pecco Bagnaia, Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
Pecco Bagnaia, Sachsenring MotoGP Sprint.
© Gold and Goose

“Honestly I was the one with less problems at home,” he said.

“But riding this year is really intense so I needed to.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider was able to ride twice after the operation before going to Silverstone.

“I had two sessions,” he said. “The first one I wasn’t able to ride, I just did two laps and then I stopped. 

“Then the second one I did 30 laps and was a bit better and it was 10 days ago. So, I hope it has improved. 

“Riding a MotoGP is completely different compared to riding a Panigale, but I have to say that on braking the Panigale is more difficult because you have to use more force. 

“So, let’s see. Maybe for the first time I will use some painkillers.”

Focusing more specifically on the Silverstone weekend, Bagnaia added some apprehension about his potential at the British Grand Prix from a technical standpoint.

“It’s a difficult track, but it’s also one of my favourites, so let’s see,” he said.

“I just really know how important is the setup here, how important it is to have rear grip, and it’s my main issue this season. 

“So, we just need to work on that and hope that Ducati during the summer break improved my situation.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
“Not an easy summer” for Francesco Bagnaia after surprise surgery
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP Results
British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia makes calendar request amid Qatar MotoGP uncertainty
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
2026 Silverstone MotoGP practice today: Start times and how to watch
Start, 2025 British MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Extremely demanding” Silverstone MotoGP next for Marc Marquez after “perfect” Germany
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Casey Stoner backs Pedro Acosta’s Ducati MotoGP move, “feels sorry” for Pecco Bagnaia
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez.
MotoGP News
One metric that could reveal Marc Marquez’s MotoGP summer break progress
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Augusto Fernandez “busy anyway” in 2027 despite MotoGP wildcard ban
4m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez still limited physically after MotoGP summer break
11h ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta plays down performance gain from KTM MotoGP engine fix
11h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s core problem remains at Silverstone MotoGP
12h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith
MotoGP News
“It improved quite a lot”: Jorge Martin solves key Aprilia MotoGP issue
12h ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
“Missing a piece of bone” - Fastest Marco Bezzecchi reveals “complicated” MotoGP injuries
12h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “far from the podium” after Silverstone MotoGP practice
12h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
“A bit of magic” - Cal Crutchlow “fastest I've been around Silverstone”
13h ago
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘Like the first time on a bike’ - Fabio Quartararo baffled by Silverstone MotoGP struggles
14h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi smashes Silverstone lap record in MotoGP Practice
14h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 British MotoGP