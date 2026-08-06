‘There’s not a good ending’ - KTM rider sympathises with Maverick Vinales struggles

KTM MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro has defended Maverick Vinales amidst his injury struggles

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro says Maverick Vinales has faced a situation with “not a good ending” amid his ongoing injury struggles in 2026.

The Tech3 rider is absent from this weekend’s British Grand Prix due to ongoing issues with the shoulder he injured last July in a crash in Germany.

It’s an issue that has plagued Maverick Vinales all year, with his results suffering and his chances of staying on the grid vanishing, leading to a rift between himself and KTM.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pol Espargaro, who will sub for Vinales at Silverstone, believes the latter has been between a rock and a hard place with his injury this year.

As such, he has been “far, far from what he’s able to achieve”.

“I mean, that's a tricky story because if you are not here racing, nobody sees you; you don't have a seat,” he said when asked if Vinales coming back before he was fit has harmed his chances of a 2027 seat.

“But if you come back injured, you do bad results, and people don't want you because you do bad results.

“So there is not a good ending to that situation.

“When you get injured in that sport, it's tricky because it's not like a collective sport like football, for example, where if you don't perform, you have team-mates that can be on your position, and you have more time to rest and you don't have the eyes on you as much as here.

“When you are missing here, it's your brand and your brand is devaluing every day a little bit more.

“So, I understand all the situations. I could understand that Maverick would stay home thinking about his health, and I understand that Maverick came back - because I did - but not 100% trying to perform.

“But what I'm 100% sure of is that Maverick is massively better than what he showed in the last races of this year.

“Since last year's injury, Maverick is struggling, and for sure his performance on the track is far, far from what he's able to achieve.”

Pol Espargaro will race for Tech3 at Silverstone
Pol Espargaro will race for Tech3 at Silverstone
© Gold and Goose

Espargaro hasn’t ridden current bike on Michelins since February

Espargaro has come straight from an 850cc test at Jerez, with the Spaniard landing in the UK at 2am on Thursday morning.

With all factories fully focused on 2027 development, Espargaro is having to adjust from an 850cc bike on Pirelli rubber to a 1000cc machine on Michelins.

Asked by Crash if KTM needs a more sustainable solution should Vinales be out long-term, he replied: “It's a tricky situation for us. That's for sure, because we are super immersed in this 850 project.

“Actually, since February, I don't jump on the 1000 bike with the Michelins. I did the shakedown, and after that in Sepang, we stopped the 1000 evolution.

“Well, we improved a little bit, but by the guys on the race team or during the Monday test, for example, in Barcelona.

“So, it's a tricky situation. We are trying to understand what's Maverick's situation at the moment, if Maverick can come back or not, and when he's going to come back, if he's going to be okay or not, soon or late, and that's going to help us to understand a little bit more the future.

“But at the moment we are just waiting, and I came just for one race here in Silverstone, next one we will see, and hopefully, we all hope that Maverick comes back as fast as possible.”

Tags:

Red Bull KTM Tech3
Pol Espargaro
Maverick Vinales
‘There’s not a good ending’ - KTM rider sympathises with Maverick Vinales struggles
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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