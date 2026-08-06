“Questions well answered” - Fabio Quartararo's first words after Honda MotoGP deal

Fabio Quartararo admits joining Honda is a MotoGP gamble, but said the manufacturer’s answers justified his decision for 2027.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Thursday at the British MotoGP saw Fabio Quartararo speak to the media for the first time since official confirmation that he will leave Yamaha and join Honda for the new 850cc and Pirelli era.

The Frenchman has been a Yamaha rider since making his premier-class debut in 2019.

However, his fortunes on the M1 have changed significantly, with 12 wins and 32 podiums during his first four seasons followed by just four podiums since.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Silverstone MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Asked what he believes Honda can provide, Quartararo replied: “I hope a winning bike. But of course, it's a chapter that ends with Yamaha.

“We have spent eight years together. The first ones were better than the last but we have been talking to teams since last year and [now it’s finally] announced. So, really, really happy to join Honda, and looking forward. But we still have eleven races to go, so we need to keep focus on that.”

Rumours of Quartararo leaving Yamaha emerged on the eve of pre-season testing at Sepang, and the 27-year-old confirmed there had been no negotiations over a new deal with his current manufacturer.

“I spent my whole career in MotoGP with Yamaha. Of course, I've been super happy and grateful to Yamaha. But for me it was the right time to move,” Quartararo said.

“I need fresh air, new people, new project, and I think I needed a change on everything, on the mental side and on the package side.”

That new start also means Quartararo will split from crew chief Diego Gubellini.

“I will have one mechanic following me from Yamaha. But I want to arrive, like I said, completely fresh, new people, and people that know already the [Honda] brand,” he said.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nonetheless, after notable progress last year, Honda has only been marginally more competitive than Yamaha during the final season of the 1000cc/Michelin era.

“We know that they have been in a difficult situation also. But the growth they have made in the last years, the project that is going to be in the future, is something that made me want to go there - and some more things that I can't tell you,” he said.

"With Honda, I had my questions really well answered"

Quartararo agreed that the arrival of all-new 850cc machines and Pirelli tyres makes any decision a gamble, but insisted Honda had answered his questions.

“I think it’s so difficult [to know which manufacturers will be most competitive next season],” he said.

“The bikes that are working now, with all the changes and especially the tyres, maybe are not going to work next year. So of course, it's a gamble.

“But I will not say it's a complete gamble because I think there are many things behind that you need to think about.

“We had many meetings with [different] teams, and with Honda I had my questions really well answered, and this is what made me want to step there.

“Of course, it's a gamble, but there is a part where I wanted to have some answers.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Returning to Silverstone also takes Quartararo back to the circuit where he was denied the chance to end Yamaha’s victory drought last season.

The Frenchman had been comfortably leading when his ride-height device failed.

However, Quartararo doubts Yamaha’s new V4 will give him the same opportunity this weekend.

“We don't have the same potential as last year, unfortunately,” he said.

“We know the turning of last year, the confidence we had with the front was completely different.

“So I'm not aiming for the same target as last year, but just trying to make my best, try to qualify good.

“I think that is the most important for us. And then make our pace and try to finish as high as possible.”

Quartararo begins his final half-season as a Yamaha MotoGP rider 14th in the World Championship, but with more than twice the points of team-mate and next-best M1 rider Alex Rins.

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
2027
“Questions well answered” - Fabio Quartararo's first words after Honda MotoGP deal
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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