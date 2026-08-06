Chassis changes key to Yamaha’s 850cc MotoGP project

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez says the factory is working to regain the front-end feel of its Inline M1 with next year’s 850cc machine.

Although engine performance is widely regarded as the weakest area of Yamaha’s new 1000cc V4, the bike has also lost the handling strengths of its Inline predecessor.

That’s something Yamaha is working hard to correct for next year’s 850cc/Pirelli machine.

Augusto Fernandez on the 1000cc V4 Yamaha. © Gold and Goose

“Yeah, good,” Augusto Fernandez said of the 850cc machine’s progress after arriving for his latest 1000cc wildcard appearance at Silverstone.

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“We've been in Jerez last week, trying things, going forward with developing the bike.

“Still a long way to get the package ready for next year. But we're doing a great job there, and also here we'll be trying some things that are going to be useful for next year. Small details.”

Asked where Yamaha had made the greatest progress, Fernandez replied:

“We are building the chassis, we are building everything, and trying to make it different from this year.

“Because, as you know, last year's bike was still a bit better in terms of chassis.

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“We know the engine is our weak point, but also the chassis; we kind of lost a little bit of the performance of our chassis.

“So we are trying to recover the package on this point. And we're doing small steps forward.”

Asked by Crash.net whether he feels the 850cc machine has more potential than the current 1000cc V4, Fernandez confirmed:

“Yeah, I think so.”

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Dutch MotoGP at Assen. © Gold and Goose

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The Spaniard’s latest race appearance requires him to adapt back to Yamaha’s current 1000cc machine, Michelin tyres and ride-height devices.

“Silverstone is a track that I like. I have some good memories from the past and I like to race, so it's good to be here,” he said.

“And yeah, switch the brain to Michelin, the 1000cc, devices and everything.

“For me, the most difficult thing is the tyres. Because the bike, in the end, here you have more power, so you enjoy it a little bit more.

“Even the devices - I'm not a huge fan of the devices now that I've tried MotoGP without them [on the 850].

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“But the most difficult thing is [adapting to] the tyres.”

Fernandez confirmed that former MotoGP title runner-up Andrea Dovizioso is also helping to test the 850cc machine.

The new bike will be raced by Yamaha’s all-new factory line-up of Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura in 2027.

Toprak Razgatlioglu will remain at Pramac, where he is set to be joined by rookie Izan Guevara.