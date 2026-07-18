Fabio Quartararo using final Yamaha races to prepare for Honda MotoGP move

Fabio Quartararo insist he will “push until the end” at Yamaha, believing it will also help him to prepare for his “next chapter” at Honda.

Although not yet official, the former world champion is leaving Yamaha to join HRC for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

The major changes to bikes and tyres are seen as an opportunity for Honda and Yamaha to finally get back on terms with the European manufacturers.

However, it’s far from guaranteed and unofficial lap times from the first 850cc test featuring some race riders suggested Aprilia and Ducati were still on top.

After a seventh-place finish on the struggling Yamaha V4 at the Sachsenring, Quartararo acknowledged that changing MotoGP manufacturer doesn’t mean “everything is going to be perfect" next season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As such, the Frenchman wants to continue improving as a rider by extracting the maximum from his current package.

Fabio Quartararo. © Gold and Goose

"Next chapter"

“I prefer to finish P7 than P15, so it will be my way of being motivated until the end,” he said.

“I know that [such results] will not really change anything for me, but I want to be ready for next year, because it's not because I change [to Honda] that everything is going to be perfect.

“For sure, I will have some difficulties in my next chapter, so I want to push myself to the limit and learn, to find everything I can as a rider.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about his approach for the remainder of the season, Quartararo added:

“As I said, in my new chapter for sure I will have some difficult moments, but this is why I want to push until the end [at Yamaha] because I think I still have many things to learn.

“It will be the same in the second half of the season. I don’t expect better [results] in the second half but just trying to when we can maximise our results like this weekend, I think that was really good.”

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The first event after the summer break will be the British MotoGP at Silverstone, where Quartararo cruelly suffered a ride-height device failure while leading last season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We made the pole position, we were first [in the race]. Then, we know what happened,” Quartararo said.

“But we don't have the potential this year to fight for this position. So, of course, it's different, but I will do my best to be fast.”

Quartararo will start the Silverstone weekend 14th in the world championship, four places behind the leading Honda rider, Luca Marini.

However, after breaking out of the lowest concession ranking last season, Honda will return to D status, alongside Yamaha, after taking a step back in 2026.

Nonetheless, Honda has scored 109 constructors’ points so far this season versus just 69 for Yamaha.



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT