MotoGP 2027: Slower, but not everywhere, Marc Marquez thinks

MotoGP will reduce its engine displacement in 2027, but this might not deliver slower lap times in all circuits.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

MotoGP’s smaller-engined 2027 bikes are expected to deliver slower lap times next year, but that won’t necessarily be the case at all tracks.

It’s not only the engines that are smaller next year, but the ride height devices that have been present since the end of 2019 will be gone, too, and the aero will be marginally smaller at the front and with less freedom to develop the areas outside of the fairing.

Less power, no devices, and marginally reduced aerodynamics should lead to slower lap times at most tracks.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

As a result, lap records that are set this year in the final season of the 1,000cc regulations can generally be expected to last for a fair while, but Marc Marquez thinks his most recent one could be beaten in 2027.

Marc Marquez took Sachsenring the lap record from Fabio Di Giannantonio on Saturday at the German Grand Prix (10–12 July). In most places this year that would mean a long-standing record that is unlikely to be beaten by the 850cc bikes that will arrive next year.

At the unique Sachsenring, though, with its short straights and large amount of time with lean angle, the lap times could yet drop further in 2027, and this is the expectation of the reigning champion.

“Last year he [Di Giannantonio] did an amazing lap in Practice,” Marquez said of his conversation with Di Giannantonio after reclaiming the lap record on Saturday.

“So, I mean, it was that kind of circuit that I would like to have the record, but I believe that with the 850cc here, we will be in 1m18s.”

It was put to Pedro Acosta on Sunday that Marquez had suggested 1m18s could be possible in 2027. The Spaniard, who will be Marquez’s Ducati Lenovo team-mate next year, said it would come down to tyres.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I mean, maybe tyres will help,” he said. “Also, it's true that now with the 1,000cc we are not using the power that we normally use, or for example the one that we will use in Silverstone.

“At the moment, we will say that in Sachsenring we are under-power with the bike that we have, because it's impossible to use more power than the one that we use. 

“For this, depends how the tyres feel, the bike that the weight will be less and we'll be able to use mainly the same power. 

“We will be more or less around, I don't know [about] 1m18s, but 1m19s, really close to, same as the 1000cc.”

Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Luca Marini agreed with Acosta that the performance of the Pirelli tyres next year will play their part in the lap times, especially at Sachsenring.

“Depends on the tyre,” he said. “If they bring a good tyre, yes, we will be below the lap time, because you see Ortola this morning, this afternoon, he did an amazing qualifying; the guys in Moto2 are super-fast, super-competitive, they did an amazing job this year. 

“But also Pirelli is developing very well their tyres, and I know that here they bring a new one, a new compound, a little bit better, and they show their potential. 

“He did an amazing lap, faster than us in race pace. So [next year] I think if the tyres are good, for sure the bike will be good, and we can try to beat the record.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
MotoGP 2027: Slower, but not everywhere, Marc Marquez thinks
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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