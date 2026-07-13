VR46 rider “wasn’t performing” at German MotoGP, “has to change many things”

Franco Morbidelli says he "wasn't performing" and must change "many things" after a difficult German MotoGP weekend.

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Franco Morbidelli feels he needs progress in virtually all areas if he is to extract the full potential from his Ducati.

The VR46 rider, who crashed out of the Sachsenring Sprint, was demoted to tenth on the MotoGP grid by a penalty for obstructing Pedro Acosta in practice.

The Italian then lost further ground to 15th in the early laps of the grand prix.

Morbidelli recovered to finish 13th in a race of attrition, but crossed the line 31 seconds behind winner Marc Marquez and almost 20 seconds from the next Ducati rider, Pecco Bagnaia, in sixth.

Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"I wasn't performing at all"

“I had a decent start but I lost some other positions and then my speed wasn't good at all,” Morbidelli said.

“I couldn't be fast in any part of the track, in any area. I wasn't performing at all. It's a shame, but that's how it is.

“This summer break is coming in the right moment. I'm going to try to regroup, try to focus and try to get to the second part with a more open mindset.

“I will try to change all the things that I need to change to adapt to this Ducati, because we can see that the Ducati can perform well.”

With Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer sidelined through injury, Morbidelli was the only rider on the GP25 Ducati at the Sachsenring, with the others using factory-spec GP26 machinery.

However, Morbidelli insisted his satellite-spec bike is capable of much more.

Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Franco Morbidelli, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We see that Marc, Alex, Diggia are performing at the top.

“So the bike can do it, and I need to understand well the way to extract the potential of the package.”

"I will have to change many things"

Asked where he is losing out, the Italian replied: “Braking, mid-corner, and acceleration.

“Especially mid-corner and acceleration, in some type of corners. But also in some tracks, I missed the braking.

“So I will have to change many things. 

"But let's see if this summer break is going to bring me the right mindset and mind state for the second half.”

Morbidelli, currently just 16th in the world championship, is among several MotoGP race winners whose 2027 plans remain uncertain.

WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega is expected to join Aldeguer in an all-new VR46 line-up for the new 850cc/Pirelli era.

Tags:

Franco Morbidelli
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
Ducati
VR46 rider “wasn’t performing” at German MotoGP, “has to change many things”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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