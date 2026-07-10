Pecco Bagnaia explains “flat track” Sachsenring MotoGP struggle after Q1 blow

Pecco Bagnaia says his Ducati has "zero" rear grip after missing direct Q2 promotion at the German MotoGP.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pecco Bagnaia missed out on direct Qualifying 2 access for the German MotoGP after struggling with "zero" rear grip during Friday practice at the Sachsenring.

The Ducati Lenovo rider, winner of the 2024 German Grand Prix, likened the feeling to riding a flat track bike as he lost time through the middle sectors.

“My issue from the start of the season is rear grip,” Bagnaia explained. “And this track, sectors 2 and 3 need a lot of support from the rear.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I have zero, completely zero. I feel on ice. I feel I'm doing flat track, so it’s very difficult to be competitive in those sectors.

“Looking at the data, there are Ducati riders with much more performance and first of all is Alex [Marquez].

“So, I try to focus on that. I would like that my team understand what they [other Ducati teams] are doing to have this kind of feeling and this kind of grip, so maybe for tomorrow we will have something.”

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

The ultra-close times left Bagnaia outside the top ten by just 0.1s and 0.738s adrift of pace-setting team-mate Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia added that he’d tried several different setups to solve the rear grip issue.

“We tried four different setups for the grip, and the problem was always the same.

“So, right now it's not a problem from the setup, it's a problem from the electronics that is not working well.”

Tags:

Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia explains “flat track” Sachsenring MotoGP struggle after Q1 blow
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
‘My biggest rival is…’ - Marc Marquez outlines his biggest concern in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
'I can't say anything' - Pecco Bagnaia's Assen MotoGP DNF remains a mystery
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati.
MotoGP News
History-making American woman gets Marc Marquez MotoGP chance
Kayla Yaakov on Marc Marquez's Ducati. Credit: Instagram/Kayla Yaakov.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “will certainly struggle” but warns German MotoGP “different” to Assen
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP project safe as wider organisation sale rumours dismissed
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati.
MotoGP News
“It's an honour” - Pedro Acosta eager to learn from Marc Marquez at Ducati
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
KTM secures new Red Bull deal for 850cc MotoGP era
1m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “really amazed” by Jack Miller's Sachsenring MotoGP lap
22m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“No strong points at the moment” - Jorge Martin sounds Sachsenring MotoGP warning
57m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘My 100% is slower than Pedro’ - Franco Morbidelli responds to Germany MotoGP penalty
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Yamaha missing “15 to 20 horsepower” despite Sachsenring MotoGP surprise
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “in trouble with my body” in Germany MotoGP practice
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘People say I have mental problems’ - Maverick Vinales defends stance on KTM fallout
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains “flat track” Sachsenring MotoGP struggle after Q1 blow
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
‘If I lose, it’s OK’ - Marc Marquez “not the fastest” in Germany MotoGP practice
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Fresh start” - Guenther Steiner drops big hint over Tech3 MotoGP line-up
2h ago
Guenther Steiner.