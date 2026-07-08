Marc Marquez “will certainly struggle” but warns German MotoGP “different” to Assen

Marc Marquez is expecting to “struggle” at the German MotoGP (10–12 July) with his physical condition, but has warned that this weekend will be “different” than the Dutch Grand Prix.

Marquez was unusually ineffective at Assen two weeks ago (26–28 June), finishing sixth in the Sprint, and crossing the line sixth in the grand prix before being demoted to seventh post-race for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

The reigning MotoGP champion explained during the weekend that he was riding with a conservative approach throughout the weekend to manage risk as he continued to rebuild his physical strength after surgeries in May following the French Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez does not expect to be physically perfect at Sachsenring, but he also expects that the impact of his current physical limitations will be reduced at the German track, where he has won 12 times in his career, including nine times in the premier class.

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“At Assen we knew from the start that we would have to grit our teeth and suffer, but we still managed to handle the situation and bring home important points for the championship,” said Marc Marquez ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“Here at the Sachsenring the scenario is different: from a physical standpoint I will certainly struggle, but the layout of this track requires less energy.

“We can be right in the slipstream of the fastest riders.”

Bagnaia: Sachsenring “not among my favourite tracks”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Like everyone else, Marquez’s Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia does not have the same record as the Spaniard at the Sachsenring.

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The Italian did win in Germany in 2024 when Jorge Martin crashed out of the lead on the penultimate lap, but Bagnaia – who heads into round 11 this weekend after retiring with brake issues in the Netherlands – says he does not count the Sachsenring among his favourite circuits.

“The weekend at Assen was complicated, and finishing Sunday with a retirement really disappointed me, especially for the work done with the team,” said Bagnaia.

“The Sachsenring is historically not among my favorite tracks, but we are facing this weekend with the utmost determination.

“It will be crucial to achieve a good result to close this first part of the season in the best possible way before the summer break.”