Marc Marquez “will certainly struggle” but warns German MotoGP “different” to Assen

Marc Marquez says he “will certainly struggle” physically at the German MotoGP.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez is expecting to “struggle” at the German MotoGP (10–12 July) with his physical condition, but has warned that this weekend will be “different” than the Dutch Grand Prix.

Marquez was unusually ineffective at Assen two weeks ago (26–28 June), finishing sixth in the Sprint, and crossing the line sixth in the grand prix before being demoted to seventh post-race for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

The reigning MotoGP champion explained during the weekend that he was riding with a conservative approach throughout the weekend to manage risk as he continued to rebuild his physical strength after surgeries in May following the French Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez does not expect to be physically perfect at Sachsenring, but he also expects that the impact of his current physical limitations will be reduced at the German track, where he has won 12 times in his career, including nine times in the premier class.

“At Assen we knew from the start that we would have to grit our teeth and suffer, but we still managed to handle the situation and bring home important points for the championship,” said Marc Marquez ahead of the German Grand Prix.

“Here at the Sachsenring the scenario is different: from a physical standpoint I will certainly struggle, but the layout of this track requires less energy. 

“We can be right in the slipstream of the fastest riders.”

Bagnaia: Sachsenring “not among my favourite tracks”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Like everyone else, Marquez’s Ducati Lenovo team-mate Francesco Bagnaia does not have the same record as the Spaniard at the Sachsenring.

The Italian did win in Germany in 2024 when Jorge Martin crashed out of the lead on the penultimate lap, but Bagnaia – who heads into round 11 this weekend after retiring with brake issues in the Netherlands – says he does not count the Sachsenring among his favourite circuits.

“The weekend at Assen was complicated, and finishing Sunday with a retirement really disappointed me, especially for the work done with the team,” said Bagnaia.

“The Sachsenring is historically not among my favorite tracks, but we are facing this weekend with the utmost determination. 

“It will be crucial to achieve a good result to close this first part of the season in the best possible way before the summer break.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati Lenovo Team
Marc Marquez “will certainly struggle” but warns German MotoGP “different” to Assen
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Holidays will be shorter”, Bagnaia “Aprilia advantage” in MotoGP title battle
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
Alex Marquez joins KTM for MotoGP 2027.
MotoGP News
‘Some hate their sport’ - Marc Marquez reveals “biggest ambition” after Ducati MotoGP deal
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“I don’t have the situation under control” - Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP struggles
Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez takes on best bike racer in the world as MotoGP meets Tour de France
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP replicas to headline UK auction
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Panigale V4 S MotoGP replica. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo: German MotoGP track “not easy” for Yamaha
9m ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Dutch MotoGP, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “will certainly struggle” but warns German MotoGP “different” to Assen
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
German MotoGP to highlight key area to improve for Honda
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP project safe as wider organisation sale rumours dismissed
23h ago
Davide Tardozzi, Ducati.
MotoGP News
Second ex-MotoGP rider joins support series grid for British Grand Prix
23h ago
Bradley Smith, Bagger World Cup 2026

Don't miss the latest MotoGP talking points

More News

MotoGP News
Why being “1.2s” off the pace “is an incredible result” for Yamaha in MotoGP
07/07/26
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi still recovering as vital Germany MotoGP round nears
07/07/26
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jonathan Rea thanks Honda for “reminding me I’m still fast” after Suzuka 8 Hours win
06/07/26
Jonathan Rea, 2026 Suzuka 8 Hours. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
MotoGP News
“It's an honour” - Pedro Acosta eager to learn from Marc Marquez at Ducati
06/07/26
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2026 Sachsenring MotoGP, Germany: Start times and how to watch
06/07/26
Start, 2025 German MotoGP.