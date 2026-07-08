Fabio Quartararo: German MotoGP track “not easy” for Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo is trying to “focus on the positives” ahead of what he suggests will be a tough weekend at the German MotoGP.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Dutch MotoGP, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Dutch MotoGP, pre-race ceremony. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fabio Quartararo admits the Sachsenring is “not an easy track” for Yamaha as MotoGP heads to its final race before the summer break.

Quartararo heads to Sachsenring off the back of an eighth-place finish at Assen two weeks ago (26–28 June).

The Frenchman also has a decent history in Germany, where he was victorious in 2022. That remains his and Yamaha’s most recent victory in MotoGP, and four years later the shortest track on the calendar has become a tricky one for the Iwata manufacturer and its YZR-M1.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Assen was physically demanding, but we managed to get the maximum from that race,” said Fabio Quartararo.

“Sachsenring is a track where I've had some great memories, including a win, so it's nice to be back. 

“It's not an easy circuit for us, but we'll focus on the positives, keep working hard, and try to be competitive from the start of the weekend. 

“The goal is to head into the summer break with the best result possible.”

Quartararo's Monster Energy Yamaha team-mate Alex Rins also featured in the top-10 at Assen, finishing ninth in the Sunday race. The Spaniard is hoping to start well in this final race before the break.

Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Alex Rins, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“The Dutch GP was tough, but we managed to finish P9 in the end,” Rins said.

“We know where we need to improve, and everyone at Yamaha is working very hard behind the scenes to keep moving forward. 

“Sachsenring is a very particular circuit, and finding the right feeling early will be important.

“We'll stay focused, keep pushing, and do everything we can to finish the first part of the season in the best possible way before the summer break.”

The German Grand Prix will be the first MotoGP race since Yamaha officially confirmed that Quartararo and Rins will be replaced by Ai Ogura and Jorge Martin for 2027. The future of neither Quartararo nor Rins is yet confirmed.

Tags:

Fabio Quartararo
Alex Rins
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo: German MotoGP track “not easy” for Yamaha
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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