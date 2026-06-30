Official: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins to leave Yamaha at the end of MotoGP 2026

Yamaha has formally confirmed Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will leave Yamaha in 2026

Fabio Quartararo, Jorge Martin, Alex Rins, MotoGP 2026.
Fabio Quartararo, Jorge Martin, Alex Rins, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
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Yamaha has finally confirmed that 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo and current team-mate Alex Rins will leave the team at the end of the season.

Fabio Quartararo has long been linked to a move to Honda for the 2027 campaign, having spent his entire MotoGP career to date on Yamaha machinery.

The Frenchman made his debut on the Japanese brand’s machinery in 2019 with Petronas SRT, before moving to the factory team in 2021, when he won the championship.

Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
Fabio Quartararo, 2026 Assen MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Quartararo has won 11 races and scored 32 podiums with Yamaha, but the relationship has become strained in recent years owing to the marque’s dip in form.

An announcement on his move to Honda is expected imminently.

Alex Rins confirmed earlier this year that he would be out of the Yamaha squad at the end of the campaign, amid reports that Ai Ogura would replace him.

The Spaniard joined Yamaha in 2024, but has struggled to match his race-winning form from his Suzuki and Honda days.

Rins is unlikely to be on the MotoGP grid next season.

“Fabio and Alex have both played an important role in Yamaha's MotoGP project, and we are very grateful for their efforts, dedication, and collaboration over the years,” Yamaha boss Paolo Pavesio said.

“Fabio's journey with Yamaha spans eight years, during which we have shared both great successes and difficult moments.

“Together, we have grown, celebrated achievements that have shaped our story, and faced challenges that have strengthened us.

“Beyond the results, it is this journey that defines our relationship, and in the end, Fabio will always remain one of the true legends of Yamaha MotoGP.

Alex Rins, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Alex Rins, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Since joining Yamaha in 2024, Alex has brought valuable experience, meaningful insight, and unwavering commitment, playing an important role in the YZR-M1 project's development.

“While saying goodbye is never easy after years together, we remain fully focused on working as a team to achieve the best possible results until the end of the season.”

Yamaha is expected to announce Ai Ogura and Jorge Martin as its factory team rider line-up for the 2027 campaign.

Official: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins to leave Yamaha at the end of MotoGP 2026
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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